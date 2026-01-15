Akkuyu Nuclear Power Plant In Turkey Sees Further Progress

Construction work is actively underway at all four power units and auxiliary facilities of the Akkuyu Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) in Turkey. While commissioning activities are progressing at Unit 1, construction and installation work continue simultaneously at the other units.

A major milestone has recently been achieved at Unit 2 with the successful installation of the turbine generator stator in the turbine hall. This is one of the most important and technically challenging installation operations for the turbine equipment.

The turbine generator stator is one of the heaviest components of the power plant. It weighs 437 tonnes, measures 12 meters in length, and has a diameter of 4.2 meters. The stator was carefully placed into its pre-design position using specialized rigging equipment and hydraulic systems. An experienced Turkish company specializing in heavy transportation and rigging actively supported the operations.

The Akkuyu NPP is being built by Russia's state nuclear corporation, Rosatom at the Mersin province of Turkey. The plant will host 4 power units, each of 1,200 MW capacity. As in Bangladesh, the latest Russian 3+ generation VVER 1200 reactors will be used, which meet all international safety requirements.