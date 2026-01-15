403
Trump gets informed of halting executions of protesters in Iran
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that he had received information indicating that Iran has stopped executing individuals involved in anti-government protests.
Speaking to reporters at the White House, Trump said he had been informed that the reported executions were no longer taking place. He stated, “We have been notified and pretty strongly, but we'll find out what that all means. But we've been told that the killing in Iran is stopping. It's stopped.”
He added that, based on what he had been told, there were no immediate plans for executions. “There's no plan for executions — an execution or executions. I've been told that on good authority. We'll find out about it,” he said.
Trump has consistently expressed support for demonstrators in Iran, where authorities are accused of carrying out a harsh crackdown that has reportedly led to rising casualties. Elaborating further, he said he had received assurances from contacts inside Iran. “We have been informed by very important sources on the other side, and they said the killing has stopped and the executions won't take place. There was supposed to be a lot of executions today, and that the executions won't take place, and we're going to find out. I mean, I'll find out after this, you'll find out, but we've been told under authority, and I hope it's true. Who knows,” Trump said.
When asked whether military action against Iran was no longer being considered, Trump declined to rule anything out, responding, “We’ll watch and see what happens. But we were given a very good, very good statement by people that are aware of what's going on.”
Meanwhile, reports indicate that the United States has begun withdrawing some personnel from its bases in the Middle East. This move follows warnings from senior Iranian officials that US facilities would be targeted if Washington were to launch strikes.
Iranian authorities have accused the United States and Israel of supporting what they have described as “riots” and “terrorism” in connection with the ongoing protests.
Iran has not released official data regarding the number of deaths or arrests linked to the unrest. However, human rights monitoring groups estimate that at least 2,500 people have been killed, including both protesters and security forces, with more than 1,100 others reported injured, according to reports.
