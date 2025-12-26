HP Resident Doctors Call Off Strike After Meeting CM Sukhvinder Sukhu

Resident doctors in Himachal Pradesh on Friday called off their strike after meeting CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu. Doctors resumed work following CM's assurances, including an enquiry into Dr Raghav Narula's case and action against the mob that threatened them. Revised guidelines to strengthen doctors' security were also issued.

CM Assures Inquiry and Security

Resident Doctors' Associations (RDAs) President Sohil Sharma from IGMC (Indira Gandhi Medical College) was relieved by CM's assurances. "We thank the Chief Minister for coming here today and listening to our grievances in detail," he said.

Elaborating on the meeting, he mentioned that the Chief Minister has listened to their demands and assured them of an enquiry into the incident involving Dr. Raghav Nirula and his termination following an altercation with a patient. "We conveyed our demand regarding Dr Raghav Narula, for whom an enquiry is to be conducted as assured by the Chief Minister," he explained.

Furthermore, he mentioned that CM also assured him about action against the mob who had allegedly caused damage to the hospital property and threatened the doctor. In addition, he said they were told revised guidelines would be released to prioritise the safety of doctors and other medical professionals. "The Chief Minister also promised action against the mob that stormed into the hospital and threatened doctors. In addition, revised guidelines have been issued to strengthen the security of doctors."

He concluded that a further plan of action about the protest would be discussed and revealed later today.

What Led to the Strike?

The protest comes in the wake of the December 22 incident at IGMC in which Dr Nirula was seen in a viral video involved in a physical scuffle with a patient, identified as Arjun Pawar (36), a resident of Chopal. The footage triggered widespread public outrage and put the state government under pressure amid its stated push for healthcare reforms.

On Wednesday, the state government terminated Dr Nirula's services after receiving reports from the IGMC administration and the college inquiry committee. Notably, the inquiry committee had reportedly concluded that both the doctor and the patient were responsible for the altercation.

Following this, the RDA issued a strike call and scheduled a meeting with the CM to present their demands. They stated that if their demands are not addressed, they will go on strike starting at 9:30 am on December 27. He added that while emergency services would continue, all routine services, outpatient departments (OPDs) and elective operation theatres would remain closed during the protest.

Demand for Accountability

In a statement issued after a meeting held on Thursday, the RDA further demanded accountability for security lapses at the hospital."A comprehensive review and accountability assessment is requested regarding the previously reported deficiencies in CCTV coverage and the failure to implement security measures at IGMC Shimla, despite prior analysis of the shortcomings," the statement said. (ANI)

