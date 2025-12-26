US Sees 2,000+ Flights Cancelled As Severe Winter Storm Impacts Peak Travel Season What Did The Met Department Say?

MENAFN - Live Mint) US flight cancellation: Travel plans post Christmas are getting heavily impacted amid hundreds of US flight cancellations and delays, as several airlines moved to suspend services across the United States amid severe storm warnings in major parts of the country.

Thousands of flights were either cancelled or delayed across the US on Friday, as peak holiday season saw millions of travellers trying to reach their destinations.

According to latest data from flight tracking website FlightAware, as many as 2,057 flights were cancelled as of 9:03 pm ET.

As many as 26,753 flights were delayed due to the US winter storm warning, according to the website.

Three major airports of the New York City – LaGuardia, JFK, and Newark - were hit hard by the flight cancellations and delays. Boston, Detroit and Philadelphia airports also saw service disruptions due to the US weather warning, with several flights being cancelled or delayed.

How many US flights are cancelled tomorrow?

As per data from the FlightAware website, as many as 130 flights have been cancelled on Saturday, December 27, due to the winter weather warning.

Additionally, 319 flights within, into, or out of the United States have been cancelled tomorrow as of now.

The delays and cancellations are expected to increase if the winter storm continues to dominate the weather in the US.

National Weather Service issues warning

The National Weather Service predicted an“atmospheric river” that would wind down through Friday across California, accompanied with lingering and heavy rainfall, gusty winds as well as heavy mountain snow.

The Cascades and Rockies are also expected to see heavy snow on the day.

“A wintry mix of freezing rain, sleet, and snow will cause hazardous travel conditions for the Great Lakes into the northern Mid-Atlantic and southern New England today through Saturday morning. Areas of tree damage and power outages are possible,” it said.

(This is a developing story. Check back for updates)



