Honduras President-Elect Rebuffs Recount Order, Vow to Assume Power
(MENAFN) Nasry Asfura, the US-endorsed victor of Honduras' presidential race, vowed Friday to assume power this month regardless of the current administration's demand for a ballot review following the disputed Nov. 30 contest.
In remarks delivered from Washington, Asfura declared the electoral outcome legitimate and representative of citizens' choices, emphasizing his incoming government remains on schedule.
"We are going to take office and govern Honduras in the best way possible," he said.
The former Tegucigalpa mayor secured victory by a slim vote margin after an extended counting process. His chief opponent, Salvador Nasralla, has contested the results, claiming electoral manipulation occurred.
Current President Xiomara Castro mandated the recount, contending that ballot reports were not thoroughly examined. Term limits prevent Castro from pursuing another presidential term.
Asfura stated he anticipates global powers—especially Washington—will back a legitimate power transfer. The US State Department has cautioned that unlawful efforts to reverse the election will trigger severe repercussions.
US President Donald Trump endorsed Asfura before voters went to the polls. While visiting the American capital, Asfura held discussions with Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick.
The president-elect outlined policy objectives including fiscal austerity, governmental downsizing, and infrastructure development to draw international capital. He indicated plans to deepen partnerships with Washington and Israel while reassessing Honduras' diplomatic relationship with China, potentially reopening ties with Taiwan.
Honduras has experienced repeated electoral controversies and civil turbulence, notably the 2009 removal of ex-President Manuel Zelaya and demonstrations after the disputed 2017 ballot.
Asfura pledged autonomous governance centered on maintaining order and boosting economic prosperity.
