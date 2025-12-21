Elysee Palace Employee Arrested For Stealing Table Silver

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The AP reported this in an article, according to Ukrinform.

According to the Paris prosecutor's office, the Elysee Palace reported the disappearance of tableware items with a total value of between EUR 15,000 and EUR 40,000.

Several of the missing items were found on online auction websites. After questioning Elysee Palace staff, investigators became suspicious of one of the employees.

Investigators established that the steward had a relationship with a manager of a company specializing in online sales, including tableware. On his account on the Vinted marketplace, investigators found a plate marked French Air Force and Sevres Manufactory ashtrays that had gone missing from the Elysee Palace and are not available to the general public.

About 100 items were found in the steward's personal locker, his car, and his home, including copper pots, Sevres porcelain, statuettes by Rene Lalique, and Baccarat champagne glasses. The seized items were returned to the Elysee Palace.

Another museum robbed in France just hours after Louvre heist

Three people were detained and charged with theft of property listed as part of the national heritage. They face up to 10 years in prison and a fine of EUR 150,000.

The court hearing is scheduled for February.

As previously reported, on October 19 jewelry of the Napoleonic royal dynasty worth EUR 88 million was stolen from the Louvre.

Ukrinform photos available for purchase here