403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Moi Conducts Field Exercise On Failaka Island
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) Photo feature by Ali Al-Rashidi
KUWAIT, Jan 14 (KUNA) -- The Interior Ministry conducted a field exercise on Failaka Island on Wednesday aimed at searching for evidence in a challenging and remote environment.
The exercise carried out by the Crime Scene Department and the Forensic Medicine Department aimed to enhance the levels of coordination and integration among specialized security sectors, especially in complex field conditions.
The scenario was based on a simulated report of a murder occurring inside a house, where the specialized security teams proceeded to secure the incident site according to established procedures, after which the technical teams conducted a detailed inspection of the evidence and preserved them to the highest scientific and professional standards. (end)
ajr
KUWAIT, Jan 14 (KUNA) -- The Interior Ministry conducted a field exercise on Failaka Island on Wednesday aimed at searching for evidence in a challenging and remote environment.
The exercise carried out by the Crime Scene Department and the Forensic Medicine Department aimed to enhance the levels of coordination and integration among specialized security sectors, especially in complex field conditions.
The scenario was based on a simulated report of a murder occurring inside a house, where the specialized security teams proceeded to secure the incident site according to established procedures, after which the technical teams conducted a detailed inspection of the evidence and preserved them to the highest scientific and professional standards. (end)
ajr
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment