Qatari Shooters Win Two Medals, Gold And Silver, At Asian Shotgun Championship Doha 2026

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Qatari shooters won two medals on Wednesday, a gold and a silver, and set a new Asian and world record in the skeet competition for the youth category on the third day of the Asian Shotgun Championship 2026, currently being held at the Lusail Shooting Complex, Doha. The competition will continue until January 21, with the participation of 196 shooters representing 17 countries.

Today's competitions were intense and exciting, featuring the qualifying rounds and the finals for the skeet competition in the individual youth and junior team categories.

In the skeet competition for the junior individual category, Qatari shooter Mutaib Al Marri won the gold medal and set a new Asian and world record in the final round with a score of 32 out of 36 targets, proving his worthiness of the podium.

In the youth skeet team competition, Qatari shooters continued their winning streak, with the Qatari team of Mutaib Al Marri, Jassim Mohammed Al Yafai, and Abdulrahman Ahmed Al Harmi securing the silver medal after finishing second with a total of 304 points in the final round.

At the conclusion of the competitions, President of the Qatar Shooting and Archery Federation Dr. Meshaal Ibrahim Al Nasr and President of the Asian Shooting Federation Sheikh Salman Al Hamoud Al-Sabah crowned the winners of the top three places in the various categories.

The championship continues tomorrow, Thursday, with the fifth qualifying round in all four categories. The top eight shooters from each category will then advance to the final round, where they will compete for the top three positions, followed by the awarding of medals to the winners in all four categories.

President of the Asian Shooting Confederation Sheikh Salman Al Hamoud Al-Sabah praised the strong start to the competitions and the outstanding Qatari organisation of the 2026 Asian Shotgun Championships, hosted by Doha. He congratulated the Qatar Shooting Federation, headed by Dr. Meshaal Ibrahim Al Nasr, on the achievements in shooting.

In a statement to the Qatar News Agency (QNA), he congratulated brothers in the Qatar Shooting and Archery Association on the gold medal in the skeet event for the youth category, setting a new Asian and world record. He expressed his pride at the achievement and of Qatar's world-class and exceptional organisation of the championships.

He emphasised that the implementation of the new rules issued by the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) in this championship, which stipulated that eight shooters qualify for the final round instead of six, was a success. Headded that it achieved more than one objective and enabled shooters from other countries to participate in the final round.

He pointed out that Asia is ranked first in the world among continents in shooting sports in terms of results and achievements.

For his part, Qatari shooter Mutaib Al Marri expressed his delight at winning the gold medal in the individual skeet competition for juniors and setting a new Asian and world record at the Doha 2026 Asian Shotgun Championships.

Head of the Qatari national skeet team Ahmed Khalid Al Darwish also praised Al Marri's gold medal win, his new Asian and world record, and the silver medal in the junior team event.

Al Darwish told QNA that this achievement is the fruit of efforts exerted over the past period, during which the youth skeet shooters held an overseas training camp in Cyprus, in addition to another camp in Qatar, and were able to achieve these victories today. Al Darwish expressed his hope that the achievements of the Qatari skeet team in the remaining categories will continue tomorrow, Thursday, and on Friday, and that they will win more titles, especially as they are doing their utmost to honor the national flag at this continental event.