Kibsons Brings Global Flavours To The UAE With Redmart, Morrisons And Iceland Launch

MENAFN - Mid-East Info)Kibsons, the UAE's leading online grocery platform, has announced the launch of Asian retailer RedMart alongside British retailers Morrisons and Iceland Foods on its website and app, expanding its international grocery offering across the UAE. The launch brings together three trusted global retailers, giving customers access to a broader range of high-quality, affordable, and much-loved products, delivered locally with speed and convenience.

At the heart of the launch is a thoughtfully curated international assortment designed to reflect the diverse tastes of the UAE. RedMart's range introduces over 300 everyday essentials across 42brands, including Kewpie, Kara, Fuze Tea and Lee Kum Kee. This spans pantry staples, snacks and meal-prep favourites that resonate strongly with Asian expat communities and home cooks seeking familiar flavours. The selection is delivered through Kibsons' same-day delivery, eco-friendly packaging, and temperature-controlled logistics.

Complementing this, Morrisons and Iceland Foods bring together nearly 1,000 British grocery and frozen food staples to the platform. Morrisons' offering includes breakfast cereals, pantry essentials, sauces, snacks, biscuits, pasta, rice, chocolates, coffee, tea, and plant-based products, with shoppers able to access favourites exclusively from its own-label ranges. Iceland Foods, the major British supermarket chain renowned for its focus on affordable, high-quality frozen foods, introduces a dedicated frozen assortment spanning ready meals, vegetables, meats, desserts, and family favourites. Known for innovation, value, and convenience, Iceland's range adds a new frozen dimension to Kibsons' international portfolio, delivered through its robust cold-chain logistics to ensure freshness and quality.

Halima Jumani, CEO, Kibsons International, commented:“At Kibsons, we're always seeking new ways to enrich our customers' lives through affordable and smarter grocery choices. By bringing RedMart, Morrisons, and Iceland Foods to the UAE, we're not only expanding variety, but also connecting consumers with retailers that share our commitment to convenience, quality, and wellness.”The launch underscores Kibsons' continued focus on curating international brands that align with its values of quality, accessibility and seamless service, offering UAE customers a richer grocery experience rooted in global choice and local convenience.

