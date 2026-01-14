K'taka Govt Convenes Emergency Cabinet Meet, Plans Special Legislature Debate On VB-G RAM G Act From Jan 22

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, Jan 14 (IANS) The Karnataka Congress-led government convened an emergency Cabinet meeting on Wednesday in Bengaluru and decided to convene a special Legislature debate from January 22-31 on the Viksit Bharat-Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin), (VB-G RAM G) Act to pressure the Centre.

Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H.K. Patil addressed a press conference at the conference hall of Vidhana Soudha and briefed the media about the decisions taken at a special emergency Cabinet meeting held earlier in the day.

"It was decided to convene the joint sitting on Thursday, January 22, at 11.00 am. The joint session will continue from January 22 to January 31. Appropriate steps to protect public and state interests," he stated.

Minister Patil said, "The Cabinet took three key decisions. It was decided to convene the Legislative Assembly and Legislative Council session on January 22. The Cabinet also decided to invite the Governor to address the joint session of the Legislature on the same day. Further, the Cabinet authorised the Chief Minister to approve the Governor's address to the joint session."

"Special discussion convened to create awareness on social and economic impact of VB-G RAM G Act. The Cabinet resolved to hold a special discussion during the joint session of the Legislature to create awareness among the public about the social and economic impact of the new Act on society and to take a resolution on the legislation," he said.

The Minister said the government would take appropriate steps to protect public interest and the interests of the state. He said the government cannot remain silent if attempts are made to snatch away the rights of the people of the state under the federal system.

He said the government cannot avoid convening a legislative session and that efforts are being made to create awareness and exert pressure on the Centre for the restoration of the MNREGA Act.

Responding to a question on why other states had not raised objections, the Minister said the governments of Punjab and Tamil Nadu have voiced their concerns. He added that six to seven states have clearly expressed their opposition and dissatisfaction.

Under the MNREGA Act, it was not only mandatory to provide work, but beneficiaries were also entitled to seek unemployment allowance if work was not provided. Panchayats had the authority to decide on works.

Under the new Act, panchayats have been stripped of these powers and the decision on where works should be undertaken will rest entirely with the Centre. He said workers who were earlier engaged in creating rural assets are now being asked to work under contractors for road and tunnel construction.

By taking away people's right to work, snatching decision-making powers from panchayats, and centralising authority, the new law strikes at the very concept of decentralisation, he said.

For all these reasons, the Cabinet has decided to create public awareness, hold a special discussion, and exert pressure on the Union government, he said. He added that the government has also decided to approach not only the people's court but also the court of law.

Responding to allegations by BJP and JD(S) leaders who have challenged the government, the Minister said the purpose of audits in the state is to detect irregularities, and action has already been taken. He recalled that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had strongly criticised MNREGA when he first assumed office, but went on to praise the same scheme over the next 12 years.