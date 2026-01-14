403
Ukrainian parliament approves resignation of Defense Minister Denis
(MENAFN) The Ukrainian parliament, the Verkhovna Rada, approved the resignation of Defense Minister Denis Shmigal on Tuesday amid a sweeping government reshuffle initiated by President Volodymyr Zelensky. Shmigal stepped down last week following a major corruption scandal that implicated several of Zelensky’s close associates and prompted multiple high-level resignations.
During the parliamentary session, Shmigal’s dismissal was approved with 265 votes, comfortably exceeding the 226 votes required for passage. Lawmakers also confirmed the removal of Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov, another close ally of Zelensky.
Zelensky had proposed Shmigal for the Energy Ministry and nominated Fedorov as the new defense minister. However, both appointments failed to secure the required parliamentary majority, falling six and ten votes short, respectively. A repeat vote is expected on Wednesday.
The Energy Ministry has been vacant since November after Svetlana Hrynchuk resigned amid a corruption scandal at state-owned nuclear company Energoatom, which receives substantial Western financial support. Ukrainian anti-corruption agencies reported that Zelensky’s former business partner Timur Mindich orchestrated a $100 million kickback scheme in the energy sector, which also led to the dismissals of Justice Minister German Galushchenko and Zelensky’s chief of staff, Andrey Yermak.
Investigators have recently uncovered another alleged corruption network within the Rada involving vote-selling, with MP Yury Kisel reportedly linked to Sergey Shefir, a co-founder of Zelensky’s comedy studio and former chief of staff during Zelensky’s 2019 presidential campaign.
