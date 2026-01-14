Goparity / Key word(s): Miscellaneous/ESG

Goparity acquires Spanish Bolsa Social to consolidate Iberian leadership in impact investing

14.01.2026 / 09:05 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Acquisition accelerates European expansion and adds equity crowdfunding to the Goparity group's investment offering LISBON, Portugal, Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Goparity, a Lisbon-based impact investment platform, announces the acquisition of Bolsa Social, Spain's first impact crowdfunding platform to be authorised by the Spanish regulator CNMV (Comisión Nacional del Mercado de Valores). This acquisition, led by the Portuguese fintech, represents a significant milestone for the Iberian and European impact investment ecosystem, accelerating Goparity's expansion and strengthening its position as a leading reference in sustainable crowdfunding.



With offices in Portugal, Spain and Canada, Goparity has already launched more than 420 lending-based crowdfunding campaigns, raising over €55 million for impact projects across three continents. This strategic move transforms the company into a more comprehensive investment platform, with a global impact, and adds equity investment (share acquisition) to its portfolio. In an initial phase, new equity investment opportunities will continue to be offered through the Bolsa Social platform. The integration of Bolsa Social, with over 13,000 users and around €15 million invested in impact projects, represents a major step for Goparity, incorporating a pioneering equity crowdfunding platform in Spain. In addition to diversifying its financial services with the introduction of a new investment product, the Portuguese fintech also accelerates its growth in Spain, a strategic market. Goparity and Bolsa Social have worked side by side for several years within the European impact ecosystem. Over the past year, a closer collaboration confirmed strong synergies between the two platforms and a clear alignment between their investor communities. This acquisition therefore represents the natural evolution of that collaboration. "This acquisition marks a historic moment for Goparity and for impact investing in Europe", explains Nuno Brito Jorge, CEO and co-founder of Goparity. "With the introduction of equity crowdfunding, we aim to become the financing partner for impact-driven companies and entrepreneurs throughout their entire life cycle, from moments when they are looking for new shareholders to phases where debt financing makes sense, depending on their needs", concludes. José Moncada Durruti, founder and CEO of Bolsa Social, adds that "thanks to this union, Bolsa Social investors will be able to access new impact investment opportunities, both within and beyond Spain. We are very pleased to take this step, as the Bolsa Social community of investors and companies will benefit from Goparity's reach and professional strength". With this acquisition, the combined investor community surpasses 72,000 people, consolidating Goparity as one of Europe's leading platforms in sustainable investment. About Goparity Founded in 2017, Goparity's main mission is to democratise access to sustainable finance by connecting companies and individuals who want to invest in projects with a positive impact on people and the planet. Since its inception, the platform's more than 59,000 users have financed over 420 impact projects - aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals - across three continents, totalling more than €55 million invested. The projects financed have positively supported over 100,000 people, created more than 4,000 jobs, and help avoid the emission of over 30,000 tonnes of CO2 into the atmosphere every year. About Bolsa Social Founded in 2014, Bolsa Social was the first Spanish platform authorised by the CNMV to provide participatory financing for impact-driven projects and companies. With a community of more than 13,000 users, it has mobilised around €15 million for over 50 Spanish companies through equity crowdfunding and sustainable loans. It is backed by specialised impact investors such as Phitrust, Triodos Ventures, Helenos and the Impact Innovation Fund (3xP). Photo -



View original content: 14.01.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

