Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Russia says Zelensky undermines US peace mediation

2026-01-14 04:43:50
(MENAFN) According to reports, Russia’s permanent representative to the UN, Vassily Nebenzia, accused Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky on Monday of undermining US attempts to mediate a resolution to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. Nebenzia argued that Zelensky insists on conditions for a peace deal that are unrealistic and disconnected from the realities on the battlefield.

“By putting forward his conditions in response to the US proposals, he is essentially nullifying what is being done by the US,” the diplomat said during a UN Security Council session in New York.

He added, “Until the Kiev ringleader comes to his senses and agrees to realistic terms for negotiations, we will continue solving the problems by military means. He was warned long ago, and the conditions for negotiations will only get worse for him with each day he squanders.”

Nebenzia accused the Ukrainian administration of being “mired in terrorism, corruption, and lawlessness,” asserting that its officials prioritize extracting foreign funds for themselves and their allies. He contended that Western countries turning a blind eye to Ukrainian actions share responsibility for these crimes. As an example, he cited a New Year’s Eve drone attack on a cafe in the resort town of Khorly, which he said killed 29 people and injured more than 30, describing it as a deliberate strike on civilians.

The Russian envoy also criticized a joint French-British suggestion to station NATO forces in Ukraine after a peace settlement, emphasizing that NATO’s encroachment toward Russia’s borders remains a major driver of the conflict.

