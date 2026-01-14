Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
LHX Stock Takes Off Pre-Market After L3harris Announces Rocket Motor Spin-Off With $1 Billion Pentagon Backing

LHX Stock Takes Off Pre-Market After L3harris Announces Rocket Motor Spin-Off With $1 Billion Pentagon Backing


2026-01-14 03:17:24
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

L3Harris Technologies Inc. (LHX) on Tuesday announced that the U.S. Department of War, also known as the Department of Defense, will invest $1 billion in the company's rocket motor business.

According to L3Harris' announcement, the firm will spin off its rocket motor business into a new publicly traded company backed by the $1 billion investment in convertible securities. L3Harris said that the new company will convert the investment into common equity when the latter goes public later in 2026.

L3Harris shares were up more than 11% at the time of writing, with retail sentiment trending in the 'bullish' territory on Stocktwits.

Get updates to this developing story directly on Stocktwits.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.

MENAFN14012026007385015968ID1110596579



AsiaNet News

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search