Alyssa Healy's Retirement: Who Will Lead Australia Women Next? Here Are 5 Potential Contenders

Australia's women's captain will retire after the India series, ending a stellar career highlighted by eight World Cup titles. Five players are in contention to take over the all-format captaincy as the team prepares for a new leadership era.

Australia women's cricket captain Alyssa Healy is set to retire from her illustrious career after the upcoming home series against Team India, which will take place in February. The 35-year-old announced her retirement on the Willow Cricket Podcast, stating that she no longer feels the same competitive drive as before, while sensing that she would not be part of the Women's T20 World Cup 2026.

Alyssa Healy has been one of the most decorated cricketers in Australian women's cricket, having played for the national side in 335 matches and amassed 7106 runs, including eight centuries and 38 fifties. Additionally, Healy won eight World Cups - six T20 World Cups and two ODI World Cups, while also winning the WBBL titles with Sydney Sixers.

As Healy is set to bid adieu to her illustrious career, Australia will have to find a new leader who could replicate her impact on the team, both as a match-winner and a captain. On that note, let's take a look at five potential contenders who could take over as Australia's all-format captain in the post-Healy era.

One of the contenders who can replace retiring Alyssa Healy as Australia captain is all-rounder Ashleigh Gardner or Ash Gardner. The 28-year-old is one of the finest all-rounders for Australia in the current setup, known for her explosive batting, handy bowling, and dynamic fielding. Gardner has leadership experience in franchise cricket, captaining the Sydney Sixers in the Women's Big Bash League and the Gujarat Giants in the Women's Premier League.

However, the all-rounder is yet to take up leadership duties with the Australian women's team. In December last year, Gardner expressed his desire to lead the national team in the post-Alyssa Healy era. Ashleigh Gardner is reportedly seen as a leader within the group, even without holding an official title. Having leadership credentials under her belt, Gardner could emerge as a strong contender to take the Australia captaincy, bringing experience, respect in the dressing room, and tactical acumen to the field.

Another player in line to take over the Australia Women's captaincy is Tahlia McGrath. McGrath, unrelated to former Australian pacer Glenn McGrath, is currently serving as a deputy to Alyssa Healy across all formats. She was named as vice-captain alongside Healy's appointment as an all-format skipper in December 2023, following the retirement of Meg Lanning.

As a vice-captain, Tahila McGrath was already entrusted with the leadership duties in Alyssa Healy's absence, especially leading the side in the three-match ODI series against Australia in December 2024, and led the team in the Women's World Cup match against England in October last year. McGrath is also the skipper of Adelaide Strikers in Women's BBL, where she gained valuable experience, making her a strong contender to succeed Alyssa Healy as a captain.

Australia's top-order batter Phoebe Litchfield could also take over as Australia women's captain after Alyssa Healy officially retires. However, since she is a 22-year-old, Australian selectors may prefer to ease her into the leadership role gradually, giving her time to gain experience and establish herself as a senior figure in the team before taking on the captaincy.

Litchfield is one of the key players in the current Australian women's cricket setup, having participated in the Women's ODI World Cup in October-November last year, scoring a century against Team India in the semifinal. Phoebe Litchfield already has leadership experience under her belt, having led Sydney Thunder in the WBBL. Former skipper Meg Lanning has personally backed young Litchfield to take over the leadership role in the Australian women's team across all formats in the near future.

Beth Mooney is among the experienced players in the current Australian women's cricket setup, having featured in 212 matches for Australia across all formats, bringing consistency and valuable leadership roles to the team. Mooney has significant leadership experience under her belt, notably leading Gujarat Giants in the Women's Premier League and Queensland in domestic cricket.

Mooney is often described as the 'brains' of the batting unit, giving her a deep understanding of the team's tactics. While Ashleigh Gardner and Tahlia McGrath are reportedly considered the main contenders, Beth Mooney could be seen as a successor to Alyssa Healy, given her experience and calm leadership, even though he has not harboured any leadership role rather preferring to lead quietly within the group.

The all-rounder Annabel Sutherland is another contender who could take over as Australia's all-format captaincy baton from Alyssa Healy once she retires from her international cricket. The 24-year-old already has leadership experience under her belt, having led Melbourne Stars in the Women's BBL, taking over captaincy from Meg Lanning. Sutherland has already established herself as a versatile all-rounder, contributing significantly with the bat and ball.

Sutherland's fellow all-rounder and teammate Ashleigh Gardner has endorsed her as a future leader, calling her a player 'well beyond her years.'. The former Australian cricketers noted her ability to remain calm and collected under pressure, which is a vital quality to be the captain of the side. Sutherland could be groomed as a future captain alongside Phoebe Litchfield by handing over the vice-captaincy duties