Malaysia, Indonesia block Grok AI over non-consensual deepfake images
(MENAFN) Malaysia and Indonesia have become the first countries to block access to Grok, the AI chatbot developed by Elon Musk’s xAI, citing repeated misuse of the platform to create manipulated, sexually explicit, and non-consensual images, according to regulators.
The move highlights growing international concern over the potential abuse of generative AI tools. Grok, accessible via Musk’s social media platform X, faced criticism for producing sexualized content, including images involving women and children.
Indonesia’s Communication and Digital Affairs Minister Meutya Hafid emphasized that non-consensual sexual deepfakes constitute a serious violation of human rights, dignity, and digital safety. The ministry stated the ban aims to protect women, children, and the general public from AI-generated pornographic material.
Alexander Sabar, director general of digital space supervision, noted that initial investigations revealed Grok lacked adequate safeguards to prevent users from generating and sharing pornographic content using images of Indonesian residents, posing risks to privacy, image rights, and causing potential psychological, social, and reputational harm.
In Malaysia, the Communications and Multimedia Commission imposed a temporary block on Grok after repeated misuse of the chatbot to create obscene, non-consensual content, including material involving minors. The regulator said previous notices to X Corp. and xAI, requesting stronger protections, largely relied on user-reporting mechanisms rather than proactive safeguards. The restriction will remain until effective measures are implemented, described by authorities as a preventive and proportionate step while legal and regulatory processes continue.
Launched in 2023, Grok allows users to interact via X and generate content. An image-generation feature added last year made it possible to produce sexually explicit material, which has prompted the current regulatory actions.
