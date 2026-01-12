Hdbank Completes Issuance Of US$100 Million Green Bonds To International Investors

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) HO CHI MINH CITY, VIETNAM – Media OutReach Newswire – 12 January 2026 – Ho Chi Minh City Development Commercial Bank (HDBank, ticker symbol: HDB) has successfully issued a second tranche of international green bonds worth US$50 million to the Dutch Entrepreneurial Development Bank (FMO) and British International Investment (BII), the UK's development finance institution and impact investor, completing its $100 million international green bond initiative in 2025.

The announcement was made at“The USD100 Million Green Bond Issuance Disclosure Ceremony” recently held between HDBank and its green bond investors including FMO, BII and the International Finance Corporation (IFC) – a member of the World Bank Group in the presence of the Deputy Consul General of the Netherlands and representatives from the British Consulate General in Ho Chi Minh City.

The bonds included $30 million privately issued to FMO and $20 million to BII. The first tranche was issued to IFC, which facilitated the participation of FMO and BII in the second tranche.

The bonds have a three-year term, are non-convertible and unsecured and issued without warrants.

Nguyen Huu Dang, HDBank's CEO, said:“Sustainable development goals lie at the heart of HDBank's strategy, which is centred on delivering the best value for customers, partners and the community. This international green bond initiative marks an important stepping stone on our journey towards achieving those goals.”

The issuance help diversify HDBank's funding sources, support its sustainable growth strategy and create a foundation for it to continue attracting additional international capital for green finance, sustainable development and inclusive finance initiatives in Vietnam.

This, in turn, helps customers access capital to deploy solar energy projects, electric vehicles, green buildings, and other energy-saving solutions.

Projects financed by the green bond proceeds must undergo rigorous screening, meet environmental and social risk management requirements, and comply with eligibility criteria under the Bank's Sustainable Finance Framework. These projects are expected to reduce approximately 102,000 tons of CO2 over 10 years, improve environmental quality and contribute to Vietnam's Net Zero 2050 commitment.

Weichuan Xu, IFC's lead for the Financial Institutions Group in Vietnam, Cambodia and Lao PDR, said the issuance marked a significant step in expanding HDBank's climate finance portfolio and advancing Vietnam's economic and social progress.

“The funds raised will support projects that foster sustainable industries, generate jobs and strengthen communities,” he added.

Representatives from FMO and BII also highlighted the transaction as a strong signal of the growing readiness and potential of Vietnam's sustainable finance ecosystem, helping attract more capital for climate-responsible projects.

With this milestone, HDBank reinforces its commitment to sustainable finance and the long-term prosperity of its customers, partners and the community, while expanding its presence on the global financial map.