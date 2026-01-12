'Leave Iran Now'- US Warns Its Citizens Amid Tehran Protests Says 'Consider Departing By Land To Armenia Or Türkiye'

MENAFN - Live Mint) Amid the ongoing protests in Iran, the United States is advising its citizens to leave the country, suggesting that those who can should exit by land toward Armenia or Türkiye.

According to the official US virtual embassy Iran website, Americans are warned to expect further internet disruptions and to arrange backup ways to communicate.

“U.S. citizens should expect continued internet outages, plan alternative means of communication, and, if safe to do so, consider departing Iran by land to Armenia or Türkiye,” it added.

Actions to take-

1. Leave Iran now. Have a plan for departing Iran that does not rely on U.S. government help.

2. If you cannot leave, find a secure location within your residence or another safe building. Have a supply of food, water, medications, and other essential items.

3. Avoid demonstrations, keep a low profile, and stay aware of your surroundings.

4. Monitor local media for breaking news. Be prepared to adjust your plans.

5. Keep your phone charged and maintain communication with family and friends to inform them of your status.

6. Enroll in the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP) to receive the latest updates on security in Iran.

“US government cannot guarantee your safety”

According to the U.S. Embassy in Iran, U.S.-Iranian dual nationals are required to leave Iran using Iranian passports. Iran does not recognise dual citizenship and treats U.S.-Iranian dual nationals exclusively as Iranian citizens.

U.S. nationals face a high risk of questioning, arrest, or detention in Iran, and simply presenting a U.S. passport or showing ties to the United States may be sufficient grounds for detention.

“The U.S. government cannot guarantee your safety if you choose to depart using the following options. You should leave only if you believe it is safe to do so,” it added.

It is to be noted that the United States has no diplomatic or consular relations with the Islamic Republic of Iran, and U.S. interests in Iran are represented by the Swiss government through its embassy in Tehran.

Embassy of Switzerland – Foreign Interests Section, Tehran

Phone:

+98 21 2254 2178

+98 21 2256 5273

+98 21 2277 2463

Iran protests

Trump intensified pressure on Iran late Monday by announcing a 25% tariff on U.S. imports from any country that does business with Tehran, declaring the move“final and conclusive” on social media.

Meanwhile, the US-based rights group HRANA said it had confirmed 646 deaths by late Monday, including 505 protesters, 113 members of the military and security forces, and seven bystanders, and was reviewing reports of an additional 579 deaths.

The group also said that 10,721 people have been arrested since the protests began on December 28.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi said Tehran was studying ideas proposed by Washington, though these were "incompatible" with U.S. threats, Reuters reported.

“Communications between (U.S. special envoy Steve) Witkoff and me continued before and after the protests and are still ongoing,” he told Al Jazeera.

In an interview with CBS News, Reza Pahlavi, son of Iran's last shah who lives in exile in the U.S., urged Trump to intervene“sooner.”

"I think the president has a decision to make fairly soon," said Pahlavi, who has urged Iranians to protest and has positioned himself as a transitional leader for the country.

