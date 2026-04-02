In Sumy And Chernihiv Regions, Russians Drop Counterfeit Money With QR Codes From Drones

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Oleh Hryhorov, head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, reported this on Facebook.

“This morning, counterfeit banknotes dropped by the enemy from UAVs were discovered in two districts of the Sumy region. They bear inscriptions with hostile content. The QR codes lead to enemy resources,” the post states.

It is noted that the discovered banknotes have been seized for examination.

“The Russians systematically use drones not only for attacks but also for dropping suspicious objects. This time, it is an attempt at provocation. Be careful. If you see such objects, immediately notify the police or the State Emergency Service,” Hryhorov emphasized.

As reported by the Koriukivka District Military Administration of the Chernihiv region on Telegram, this morning in Snovsk, an enemy drone scattered leaflets in the form of banknotes with a QR code printed on them. People are urged not to touch or scan them.

Russian drones attack port infrastructure in Odesa region overnight, causing damage

As reported by Ukrinform, Russian propaganda is attempting to disrupt the evacuation of Ukraine's civilian population -primarily children-from frontline settlements and is discrediting the White Angel evacuation units.

Photo: Sumy Regional Military Administration