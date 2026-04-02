US Lawmakers Unveil MATCH Act To Curb China's Chip Tool Access

MENAFN - IANS) Washington, April 3 (IANS) Aimed at blocking China and other adversaries from accessing critical chipmaking tools, US lawmakers unveiled bipartisan legislation aimed at tightening export controls on advanced semiconductor manufacturing equipment.

The proposed Multilateral Alignment of Technology Controls on Hardware (MATCH) Act focuses on closing loopholes in existing controls and aligning policies with allies to safeguard US technological leadership and national security.

Representative John W. Mannion said,“American workers, innovation, and ingenuity built the world's most advanced semiconductor industry. With the United States ready to lead the next generation of global memory chip manufacturing and research, I'm going to protect that future and make sure we stay ahead.”

He added that the bill“safeguards the tools, technology, jobs, and know-how that will keep the United States ahead of China and at the leading edge of the 21st century technologies the world depends on.”

The legislation directs the federal government to identify key“chokepoints” in semiconductor production and coordinate with allies to impose aligned export controls. It also proposes action if partner countries fail to match US restrictions.

In the Senate, a companion bill is being led by Senators Pete Ricketts and Andy Kim, with support from Senators Jim Risch and Chuck Schumer. Lawmakers said current export controls remain fragmented and are often bypassed through intermediaries.

“The ability to design and produce semiconductors lies at the heart of the technology competition with Communist China,” said Senator Ricketts.

He said existing rules form“a patchwork of entity-based restrictions that Beijing easily bypasses using front companies,” adding that the bill would“strengthen our controls and create a level playing field for US companies.”

Senator Andy Kim said the effort aims to“keep the most advanced semiconductor manufacturing equipment out of the hands of China and other adversaries” and stressed the need for coordination with allies.

The MATCH Act proposes country-wide restrictions on key chipmaking tools, including deep ultraviolet lithography equipment, and targets major Chinese firms such as Huawei, SMIC and Yangtze Memory Technologies by designating their facilities as restricted entities.

Congressman Michael Baumgartner warned that“the United States cannot afford to leave open back doors that allow the Chinese Communist Party to acquire the tools it needs to leap ahead in semiconductor manufacturing.”

Lawmakers argued that gaps between US and allied export regimes have allowed Chinese firms to access critical technologies despite restrictions. The bill includes provisions to expand US jurisdiction over foreign-produced items that rely on American technology if allies do not align within a set timeframe.

Supporters say the legislation is central to maintaining US leadership in artificial intelligence and advanced manufacturing. Analysts backing the bill said gaps in controls have allowed China to acquire significant volumes of advanced equipment.

“China continues to exploit the difference,” said Ryan Fedasiuk, noting that allied controls“don't always follow suit.”

The measure builds on earlier congressional efforts to strengthen domestic semiconductor production and secure supply chains. It also reflects growing concern in Washington over China's rapid progress in chip manufacturing and its implications for defence and critical infrastructure.

Semiconductors are widely seen as a strategic technology underpinning AI, defence systems and global supply chains. The United States has imposed successive rounds of export controls in recent years to slow China's access to advanced chips and manufacturing equipment.

However, differences between US and allied policies have remained a key challenge, prompting calls in Congress for a more coordinated, multilateral approach to technology restrictions.