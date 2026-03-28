'Solar Butterfly' Returns To Switzerland After Four-Year World Tour

The project leader, Swiss solar vehicle adventurer Louis Palmer, arrived on the campus of the Lucerne University of Applied Sciences and Arts in Horw on Thursday. He began his journey aboard the Solar Butterfly in May 2022, after a first round-the-world trip in 2007-2008 at the wheel of a solar taxi.

+“Solar taxi” starts record trip round world

Solar Butterfly has covered almost 96,000 kilometres over the last four years, crossing 47 countries on five continents. In all, 44 people were part of teams that took turns every month. The caravan visited schools and businesses to promote its cause: it brought together innovative projects aimed at solving the climate crisis in an on-board exhibition.

Palmer said the high point of the expedition was participation in the 2025 World Climate Conference in Belém, Brazil. The next stage will be a tour of Switzerland.

Students at the Lucerne University of Applied Sciences developed the original vehicle, which can travel up to 300km a day. Funding for its manufacture and travel comes from donations, partnerships and sponsors.

Like a butterfly spreading its wings, the caravan opens its 80m2 solar panels to generate its own electricity and power the car towing it. Made mainly from recycled PET bottles, it weighs in at 2,750kg and has a maximum wingspan of over 14 metres.

Solar Butterfly is equipped with six beds, a kitchen, sanitary facilities, a shower, running water and air conditioning. For its promoters, the aim of the round-the-world trip was to show how a family can live, travel and work without CO2 emissions.

The much-lauded Swiss quality of life has a dark side – namely levels of consumerism and convenience that jack up the national carbon footprint.

Adapted from French by AI/ts