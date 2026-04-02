US Strikes Key Iran Bridge, Trump Warns 'Much More To Follow'

MENAFN - IANS) Washington, April 3 (IANS) US forces struck a key highway bridge in Iran, escalating tensions as President Donald Trump warned there was“much more to follow” and urged Tehran to make a deal.

The strike hit the B1 bridge linking Tehran with the nearby city of Karaj. A US military official said the attack targeted“a planned military supply route for Iran's missile and drone forces.”

Iranian state media said the bridge was not yet operational and not being used by the military. Officials said at least eight people were killed and dozens wounded, including civilians outdoors during the Nowruz holiday.

Trump hailed the strike in a social media post.“The biggest bridge in Iran comes tumbling down, never to be used again - Much more to follow!” he said. He also warned Iran to“MAKE A DEAL BEFORE IT IS TOO LATE.”

US officials said the operation was part of a broader effort to disrupt Iran's military logistics. The strike aimed to prevent the movement of missile and drone components across the country.

Iranian leaders struck a defiant tone.“When it comes to defending our homeland, each and every one of us will become a soldier of this country,” Parliament Speaker Mohammad Ghalibaf said. He added that Iranians were“armed, ready and standing.”

Tehran ruled out talks with Washington for now. A foreign ministry spokesman said negotiations were“impossible under current conditions.”

The bridge strike came alongside other attacks on infrastructure. Iranian authorities said an airstrike hit the Pasteur Institute of Iran, a major public health facility. A health ministry spokesman called it a“direct assault on international health security.”

The conflict has spread across the region. Israel said it intercepted missiles from Iran. The Houthis in Yemen also launched a missile toward Israel.

Diplomatic efforts remain stalled. Russia, China and France blocked a push at the U.N. Security Council to authorise force to reopen the Strait of Hormuz.