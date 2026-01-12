Future Electronics Receives“China Customer Growth Achievement 2025” Award From Onsemi

MENAFN - GetNews)



Shanghai, China - January 12, 2026 - Future Electronics, a leading global distributor of electronic components, was recognized by onsemi (Nasdaq: ON) with "China Customer Growth Achievement 2025" award, in recognition of its outstanding business development capabilities and technical support services in the Mass Market segment in China.

The award was officially presented during onsemi's 2025 APAC EP&S Training and Certification Conference. Ms. Amy Yin, Head of Mass Market at onsemi China, presented the award to Future Electronics to acknowledge its remarkable achievements in driving customer growth and market coverage.

Mr. Roy Chia, Vice President of Sales at onsemi China, attended the ceremony and remarked: "Future Electronics has a broad customer base in the Mass Market, demonstrating strong market expansion capabilities. We look forward to further strengthening our cooperation in 2026, bringing new momentum to innovation in technology and supply chain services."

Receiving the award on behalf of the company, Raymond Huang, Vice President of Sales at Future Electronics China, said: "Future Electronics remains committed to Demand Creation and supporting the Mass Market, providing customers with timely, professional, and localized support, as well as unique value-added supply chain services. We sincerely thank onsemi for this recognition, which also acknowledges our dedication."

As a global distributor, Future Electronics has proven demand creation capabilities and localized system design centers, providing end-to-end support from product selection, evaluation to design-in, ensuring customers shorten development cycles and enhance product performance.

About Future Electronics

Founded in 1968, Future Electronics is a global leader in the electronic components industry. Future Electronics' award-winning customer service, global supply chain programs and industry-leading engineering design services have made the company a strategic partner of choice.

Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, Future Electronics operates in 159 offices across 44 countries with over 5,000 employees. Its worldwide presence powers the company's outstanding service and efficient, comprehensive global supply chain solutions. Future Electronics is globally integrated and supported by one IT infrastructure which provides real-time inventory availability and enables fully integrated operations, sales and marketing services worldwide. In 2024, Future became a WT Microelectronics company, now dual-headquartered in both Montreal and Taipei.

Future Electronics' mission is always to Delight the Customer®.