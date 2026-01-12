MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dan Herbatschek says his firm's analysis of enterprise AI deployments shows global AI regulation is now shaping enterprise budgets, operating models, and board-level accountability-not just compliance strategy.

NEW YORK, Jan. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Dan Herbatschek Ramsey Theory Capital artificial intelligence regulation is entering a decisive new phase in 2026, and enterprise leaders who still view compliance as a future concern are already operating behind the curve. The firm's analysis of enterprise AI deployments, this year more than 60% of large organizations will tie AI funding approvals directly to demonstrable regulatory readiness and governance maturity, making compliance a prerequisite for scale rather than a post-deployment exercise.

Rather than treating regulation as an external threat to innovation, Herbatschek says global AI laws have quietly become the default operating environment for enterprise AI-reshaping how organizations design, deploy, and scale intelligent systems worldwide.

A Fragmented Regulatory Reality-One AI Strategy No Longer Fits All

According to Ramsey Theory Capital, the challenge for global enterprises is not a single AI law, but the growing divergence in how major regions define responsibility, risk, and accountability:



United States:

The U.S. approach remains decentralized and enforcement-driven, with AI oversight emerging through sector-specific regulators, executive actions, and expanding liability exposure. For enterprises, this means governance gaps increasingly translate into legal and reputational risk-even without a single national AI statute.

European Union:

The EU has taken a prescriptive, risk-based stance that embeds compliance directly into AI system design. Enterprises operating in or selling into Europe must now treat documentation, transparency, and lifecycle controls as core engineering requirements-not legal afterthoughts. Asia-Pacific (APAC):

APAC markets are advancing rapidly but unevenly, combining pro-innovation policies with strict national controls around data sovereignty, security, and ethical use. Enterprises must navigate fast-changing rules while maintaining consistency across regional operations.



“The mistake many leaders make is assuming they can address AI regulation with a single policy or framework,” Herbatschek said.“In reality, enterprises now need regulation-aware operating models that flex by geography without fragmenting execution.”

From Compliance Theater to Operational Maturity

Ramsey Theory Capital observes that leading organizations are moving beyond checkbox compliance toward regulation-by-design-embedding governance, auditability, and accountability directly into AI workflows.

“The biggest myth is that regulation slows AI,” Herbatschek added.“What slows AI is poor governance. Regulation just makes the cost of that visible.”

In 2026, AI oversight is increasingly influencing board governance, capital allocation, vendor selection, and long-term enterprise architecture decisions. Organizations that fail to operationalize compliance early face higher deployment costs, delayed rollouts, and escalating risk exposure.

“The question for enterprise leaders is no longer whether regulation applies to them,” said Herbatschek.“It's whether their AI operating model is mature enough to comply by default-across every market they touch.”

