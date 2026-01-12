Most Donations To Support Ukrainian Forces In 2025 Came From Three Countries NBU

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The NBU's press service said this in response to Ukrinform's inquiry regarding the dynamics of contributions to the special account.

The NBU confirmed that nearly UAH 20 billion was transferred to the special account in December 2025 alone, and almost UAH 97 billion in equivalent over the entire year (for comparison: nearly UAH 16 billion was raised in 2024).

"The sharp increase in inflows is explained by significant transfers made during the year by donors from Europe, with the largest share coming from countries such as France, Denmark, and Lithuania. In certain periods, these amounted to billions of hryvnias in equivalent," the response stated.

Funds were contributed both by Ukrainian citizens and businesses as well as by the international community.

The NBU did not clarify whether the account records exclusively voluntary private donations or possibly includes funds from confiscated sanctioned assets, referring to a Cabinet of Ministers resolution.

According to the document, the NBU only accumulates voluntary contributions (charitable donations) in the special account and therefore does not keep statistics by donor type – legal entities or individuals.

However, when asked whether official international assistance from partner governments is also recorded on the special account, the NBU responded affirmatively.

"We can note that the account also records funds received by Ukraine from the governments of Denmark, France, and Lithuania," the NBU said.

Detailed reports on the spending of charitable contributions, as well as information about donors, countries of origin of donations, and more, can be found on the u24 website, the press service added.

As reported, according to the NBU, UAH 147 billion has been transferred to the special account opened to support the Ukrainian Defense Forces over nearly four years.