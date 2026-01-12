AI Defense Stock Visionwave Holdings (Nasdaq: VWAV) Announces Formation Of Technology Platform Joint Venture To Propel Defense, Secure Systems, And Quantum-Enhanced IP Leadership

MENAFN - Investor Ideas) Investorideas (Investorideas Newswire), a top 100 rated investment site for retail Investors following AI and defense stocks, reports on breaking news and trading for VisionWave Holdings, Inc (Nasdaq: VWAV ).

The stock is trading up in premarket following news this morning..

VisionWave Technologies, Inc., a subsidiary ofVisionWave Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: VWAV ), announced today the formation of a strategic joint venture platform designed seeking to expand VisionWave's intellectual property and technology execution capabilities.

This joint venture (the“JV LLC”), to be formed as a Nevada limited liability company, represents a pivotal strategic milestone for VisionWave - creating a dedicated operating platform with the goal of accelerating the development, integration, and commercialization of high-security electronic design automation (EDA), real-time systems, and defense-grade technologies.

The JV is material to VisionWave's strategic roadmap because of its ability to support the continued development and potential commercialization of certain of the Company's technologies.

VisionWave's emerging defense technology leadership is anchored in a growing portfolio of proprietary systems, including real-time autonomous frameworks, RF imaging, super-resolution radar, and edge-AI platforms - innovations designed for real-world battlefield and secure infrastructure applications.

The newly formed JV platform will serve as a centralized execution engine for integrating and scaling certain technologies, enabling:



expanded deployment of VisionWave-driven innovation in defense and regulated sectors,

deeper integration of proprietary IP into mission-critical systems, and accelerated adoption models through a unified platform strategy.

The platform is further strengthened by the assignment of an existing, executed commercial engagement with a major Israeli financial institution into the JV structure at inception, subject to applicable regulatory approvals and closing conditions.

A core strategic driver of the JV is VisionWave's acquisition of QuantumSpeedTM, its proprietary computational acceleration engine that the Company believes can enhance certain computational applications.

The ability to embed QuantumSpeedTM into the JV platform was a strategic consideration underlying the joint venture agreement, as the parties believe this positions the JV to pursue additional opportunities.



The JV LLC will operate as a centralized execution and commercialization platform for designated technologies and projects.

VisionWave will not issue new shares in connection with the JV formation.

Governance and operational execution are structured to align with VisionWave's long-term IP and platform strategy. Additional technologies, projects, and collaborations may be introduced into the JV with governance approvals, further expanding the Company's strategic influence.

All aspects of the JV remain subject to applicable regulatory approvals.

VisionWave Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: VWAV) is focused on advanced sensing, autonomy, and AI-driven systems for defense and security applications. VisionWave Technologies, Inc. develops proprietary radio-frequency sensing and imaging technologies designed to enable real-time detection, decision support, and situational awareness across complex operational environments

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding technological feasibility of QuantumSpeed, development delays or failures, inability to achieve performance goals, IP valuation impairment, shareholder approval risks, potential inability to integrate or commercialize the technology, development timelines, integration plans, potential applications, and future commercial prospects of the QuantumSpeed technology. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including development challenges, validation outcomes, integration risks, regulatory and shareholder approval requirements, market acceptance, and competitive factors. VisionWave undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law

