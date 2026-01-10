US Military Says It Carried Out Strikes Across Syria Targeting Daesh

The U.S. military said on Saturday it carried out multiple strikes in Syria targeting Daesh militant group as part of an operation that Washington launched in December after an attack on American personnel.

A U.S.-led coalition has been carrying out airstrikes and ground operations in Syria targeting Daesh suspects in recent months, often with the involvement of Syria's security force.

"The strikes today targeted Daesh throughout Syria," the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) said in a statement, adding the strikes were carried out early afternoon U.S. Eastern Time.

The statement did not note whether anyone was killed in the strikes. The Pentagon declined to comment on more details. The State Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Saturday's attacks were part of an operation launched last month after Daesh militants killed U.S. military personnel in Syria, CENTCOM said. The U.S. military said two American soldiers and a civilian interpreter were killed in that December 13 incident.

About 1,000 U.S. troops remain in Syria.

Syria has been cooperating with a U.S.-led coalition against Daesh, reaching an agreement late last year when President Ahmed al-Sharaa visited the White House.