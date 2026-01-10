Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Turkish Airlines halts dozens of flights scheduled to Iran

2026-01-10 08:26:26
(MENAFN) Turkish Airlines, the national carrier of Türkiye, announced on Friday the cancellation of 17 flights scheduled for Friday and Saturday to the Iranian cities of Tehran, Tabriz, and Mashhad.

“Due to regional developments in Iran, a total of 17 flights scheduled for Friday, January 9, and Saturday, January 10, to Tehran, Tabriz and Mashhad have been cancelled,” the airline stated in an official announcement.

Passengers were urged to verify the current status of their flights through the airline’s official website.

The cancellations come amid ongoing waves of protests in Iran, which began on December 28 at Tehran’s Grand Bazaar following a sharp decline in the value of the Iranian rial and worsening economic conditions. The demonstrations have since spread to multiple cities across the country.

Iranian authorities have yet to release official figures regarding casualties. However, according to reports, on the 12th day of the unrest, at least 42 people had lost their lives—including eight members of security forces—while dozens were injured and over 2,200 individuals were arrested.

