Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Confirms Finalized Halborn Security Reviews With Investor Base Over 18K

The Halborn review focused on core components of the lending architecture, including interest mechanisms, liquidation behavior, collateral handling, and repayment safety. These features are essential for any platform that intends to operate without custodial intermediaries. With the review finalized, Mutuum Finance now moves toward the deployment stage outlined in its roadmap.

Development Overview and Platform Structure

Mutuum Finance is building a protocol with two connected lending environments. In the peer-to-contract market, liquidity sits in shared pools. Users who supply assets receive mtTokens that increase in value as interest accrues, earning passive yield without manual claims. Borrowers tap into the same pools by posting collateral and borrowing within set loan-to-value limits.

Alongside that, a peer-to-peer environment lets users lend and borrow directly with one another instead of through a shared pool. Loan terms and collateral levels are agreed between participants, while the protocol enforces LTV and liquidation rules. For example, with a 75% LTV cap, a user who posts $2,000 worth of ETH as collateral can borrow up to $1,500 in USDT. If the collateral value drops below safety thresholds, liquidations step in to protect lenders and keep the system solvent.

Stable assets such as USDT will be supported early. This reduces volatility risk for both borrowers and lenders and allows for predictable loan behavior. This is especially relevant when broader cryptocurrency markets trade sideways or during periods in which participants examine why crypto is down today.

Participation Metrics and Capital Formation

Mutuum Finance continues to expand its user base ahead of the V1 Protocol launch. More than 18,800 individual investors have entered the presale, and fundraising totals are approaching the $20M level. Growth has occurred over several months rather than through sudden spikes. This suggests consistent participation during the earlier stages of development.

These numbers have also led to a wider distribution of MUTM tokens instead of concentration within a small number of wallets. In decentralized finance systems, wide distribution is viewed as healthier for usage and future liquidity because ownership becomes less dependent on large holders.

The MUTM token is currently priced at $0.04 during Phase 7 of the presale. The presale began in early 2025 at an initial price of $0.01. The increase from $0.01 to $0.04 represents roughly 300% appreciation over the phases completed so far. This growth occurred during the active development period, not after the protocol became visible through operational performance.

Each presale phase contains a fixed token price and a fixed amount of allocable supply. As each phase closes, the price steps upward toward the eventual launch price of $0.06. According to the project's structure, Phase 1 participants would be positioned for roughly 500% appreciation at that launch point.

Security Layer and Audit Completion

The finalized Halborn audit adds to the project's security measures. The protocol also holds a 90/100 CertiK token scan score, highlighting transparency in token design and contract structure. In addition, Mutuum Finance operates a $50K bug bounty program focused on code vulnerabilities. These measures increase the level of external review applied to the protocol before mainnet release.

Security layers are often one of the final steps before testnet deployment. Mutuum Finance plans to launch V1 first on the Sepolia testnet. After successful testing and parameter adjustments, mainnet deployment is expected. This timeline places the protocol closer to operational readiness than many new crypto projects in similar stages.

Roadmap Position: Phase 2 Execution

The project's roadmap places Mutuum Finance in what the team identifies as Phase 2 of development. Phase 1 consisted of protocol design, contract development, interest mechanisms, and liquidation logic. Phase 2 moves toward real deployment, user onboarding, oracle integration, and wider asset support.

Oracle infrastructure will be an important component for accurate liquidation events. The roadmap anticipates using Chainlink-style data feeds with fallback sources. Accurate price data ensures that collateral levels are measured correctly and that liquidations do not happen prematurely.

With the Halborn review completed and distribution phases advancing, Mutuum Finance enters a new period defined by execution rather than concept. Participation numbers, distribution statistics, and capital formation indicate interest from the broader market. As V1 approaches, attention shifts toward how the protocol will operate under real usage rather than how it is positioned on paper.

