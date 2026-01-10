403
Japan Braces for Heavy Snow, Blizzards
(MENAFN) Japan's meteorological authorities issued urgent warnings Friday as severe winter conditions threaten to blanket the nation through Monday, potentially crippling transportation networks across multiple regions.
The Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) forecasts a rapidly intensifying low-pressure system will traverse the northern Sea of Japan on Saturday, unleashing hazardous conditions dominated by powerful gusts primarily hammering coastal areas along the Sea of Japan.
Wind speeds could surge to 82.8 kilometers per hour across the Hokuriku and Chugoku regions Saturday, while Niigata and Yamaguchi prefectures alongside northern Kyushu may experience gusts reaching 72 kilometers per hour, the JMA reported.
Atmospheric conditions will deteriorate further as a winter-type pressure system strengthens Sunday and Monday, ushering frigid air masses that will trigger substantial snowfall across extensive territories, meteorologists added.
The JMA anticipates accumulation reaching 100 centimeters in northeastern Tohoku, with Hokuriku and Chugoku sections receiving up to 50 centimeters during the 24-hour window spanning Saturday evening through Sunday evening.
Meteorological officials emphasized the need for heightened awareness regarding heavy snowfall and whiteout conditions, damaging winds and elevated wave activity, plus avalanche risks and electrical service interruptions.
Monday marks a national holiday in Japan. Government officials urged citizens to exercise caution as transit systems face probable disruptions throughout the extended three-day weekend.
