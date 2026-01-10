403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Gustavo Petro claims Trump was planning military action in Colombia
(MENAFN) Colombian President Gustavo Petro stated that US President Donald Trump had been considering a military operation targeting Colombia. He said that during a phone conversation on Wednesday, Trump told him he was thinking of “bad things in Colombia” and suggested that preparations for a military plan were already underway.
Petro, however, indicated that the threat appears to have been temporarily “frozen,” while cautioning, “I could be mistaken.”
He expressed concern that any president could be removed if they fail to align with certain powerful interests, adding that he fears experiencing the same fate as Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro, who was recently captured by US forces.
Petro noted that Colombia does not have air defense capabilities but has called for popular resistance in case of a threat. During the roughly hour-long call, he said he was able to clearly present his perspective to Trump.
He criticized the sources of Trump’s information, stating, “[Trump] had only information from the opposition living in the state of Florida, where the most radical Republican wing is based. That opposition lies about our fight against drug trafficking.”
Petro added that Trump seemed to understand his position and acknowledged that he, too, had been misinformed at times, urging improved communication to prevent future misunderstandings.
Petro, however, indicated that the threat appears to have been temporarily “frozen,” while cautioning, “I could be mistaken.”
He expressed concern that any president could be removed if they fail to align with certain powerful interests, adding that he fears experiencing the same fate as Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro, who was recently captured by US forces.
Petro noted that Colombia does not have air defense capabilities but has called for popular resistance in case of a threat. During the roughly hour-long call, he said he was able to clearly present his perspective to Trump.
He criticized the sources of Trump’s information, stating, “[Trump] had only information from the opposition living in the state of Florida, where the most radical Republican wing is based. That opposition lies about our fight against drug trafficking.”
Petro added that Trump seemed to understand his position and acknowledged that he, too, had been misinformed at times, urging improved communication to prevent future misunderstandings.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Swisxfunded Officially Launches Worldwide - Instant Funding Up To $50,000 Now Available For Global Traders
CommentsNo comment