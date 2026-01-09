Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Bragg Gaming Group

Bragg Gaming Group


2026-01-09 03:16:07
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:33 AM EST - Bragg Gaming Group: Announced the extension of its existing Player Account Management agreement with Entain Plc one of the world's largest sports betting and gaming groups, for BetCity, a leading Dutch market operator. Bragg Gaming Group shares T are trading up $0.30 at $3.40.

MENAFN09012026000212011056ID1110579151



Baystreet.ca

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story
Search