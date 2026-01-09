O2B Kids Apopka Opens Today

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) APOPKA, Fla., Jan. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- O2B Early Education, a trusted leader in early childhood education, is proud to announce the opening of its 83rd location, O2B Kids Apopkacontinuing its mission to inspire young learners and support families through high-quality, engaging early education.

The newly opened school, located at the corner of W. Lester and Plymouth Sorrento Roads, expands access to O2B Early Education's proven approach to early learning, which focuses on nurturing the whole child-academically, socially, emotionally, and physically. Designed with bright, welcoming classrooms and age-appropriate learning spaces, the new location will serve children from infancy through pre-kindergarten.

“This milestone represents more than growth-it represents our commitment to children, families, and the communities we serve,” said Andy Sherrard, CEO O2B Early Education.“Opening our 83rd location allows us to reach even more families while continuing to deliver the high standards of care and education we're known for.”

In addition to a comprehensive early learning curriculum created by O2B Early Education, Funnydaffer, the new preschool will offer an indoor Play Village where creativity and imagination live! The school day is all led by experienced and passionate educators.

With 83 locations now open, O2B Kids remains dedicated to creating joyful learning environments where children feel safe, confident, and excited to grow.

About O2B Early Education:

O2B Early Education is the parent company of O2B Kids. O2B Early Education is a family partner in preparing kids to be academically ready to succeed in school, socially ready to build great friendships and emotionally ready to face life's challenges. Under the O2B Early Education brand are O2B Kids, Cedars Preschool, The Child Center, and Funnydaffer. The company, founded in 1998, has provided excellent care and programs for children as young as newborns, all the way through school-age. As a whole, O2B Early Education is committed to providing a strong foundation of comprehensive early-education to children and creating a positive impact in their community.