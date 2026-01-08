Accustem Sciences Announces Stemprinter Pilot Study With National Surgical Adjuvant Breast And Bowel Project (NSABP)

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Initial study will enable further collaboration on the predictive capabilities of StemPrintER

PHOENIX, Jan. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AccuStem Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB: ACUT ), a clinical stage diagnostics company dedicated to improving outcomes for patients with or at risk of cancer, today announced the execution of a pilot study agreement with NSABP to evaluate StemPrintER in a subset of patients from the B-32 cohort. This evaluation will enable the two groups to then confirm the predictive capabilities of StemPrintER across the full study cohort.

The StemPrintER test interrogates 20 genes to stratify patients with early stage breast cancer according to their recurrence risk. The test was designed to measures the“stemness” of tumors, or how much they behave like stem cells, which may indicate the likelihood of cancer progression and response to standard treatment modalities. Studies have shown that StemPrintER is highly prognostic, with“High Stemness” patients up to 4 times as likely to experience a distant recurrence as“Low Stemness” patients.

“We have a strong foundation of evidence demonstrating the prognostic utility of StemPrintER,” said Wendy Blosser, Chief Executive Officer of AccuStem.“Preliminary in silico work has shown that StemPrintER likely has predictive utility in the surgical setting, so we are partnering with the NSABP - the leader in breast cancer research - to validate those findings. We believe that positive study results could have far-reaching implications for surgical planning in breast cancer.”

The NSABP B-32 trial, which enrolled more than 5,000 patients from 1999 through 2004, was a prospective, randomized study that compared sentinel lymph node resection (SLNR) alone to full axillary lymph node dissection (ALND) for women with early stage breast cancer. The trial found that SLNR alone was equivalent in overall survival and regional control to ALND but resulted in fewer side effects such as nerve damage and lymphedema. Importantly, while patient outcomes on a population level are similar between both study groups, it is reasonable to expect there are a subset of patients who would derive a clinically meaningful benefit from ALND versus SLNR. Thus, this pilot and the larger study represent an ideal opportunity to evaluate sample viability and StemPrintER's ability to support more informed surgical planning for patients with early stage breast cancer.

“Working with NSABP to identify an unanswered clinical question with potential for a meaningful impact on patient outcomes and treatment planning led us to the B-32 cohort,” said Ms. Blosser.“The NSABP has been on the forefront of innovation in breast cancer care, and we look forward to reporting on the findings of this study.”

About AccuStem

AccuStem is a clinical stage diagnostics company dedicated to optimizing outcomes and quality of life for all patients with cancer. We plan to drive innovation in healthcare by offering proprietary molecular testing that addresses unmet clinical needs from cancer screening through treatment and monitoring. By interrogating novel disease pathways, such as tumor“stemness”, we believe our tools will help care teams better understand the biology of each patient's cancer, leading to more informed decision making.

