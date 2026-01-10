UAE: Minimum Salary Rule To Boost Emiratis' Pay Focus Now On Hybrid Jobs

Salaries of the UAE citizens grew by six per cent annually in 2025, and many of the private sector entities offer higher salaries than the revised salary of Dh6,000 announced by the government last month.

Recruitment and HR experts say that Emiratis working in the private sector are increasingly looking for hybrid jobs as companies are also adjusting salaries after the government asked firms to hike UAE nationals' salaries by Dh1,000 to Dh6,000.

Recommended For You Dubai runner attempts world record with 2,100km run for rescue dogs

“Salaries of Emiratis have grown by approximately six per cent per annum compared to the previous year. The recent minimum wage increase is a strategic confidence-building measure designed to encourage more nationals to consider careers in the private sector," Vijay Gandhi, regional director, Korn Ferry Digital, EMEA, told Khaleej Times.

"While most organizations already pay above the minimum wage, this policy will likely expand the talent pool of Emiratis eager to join private sector roles. Companies will benefit from greater access to skilled and motivated local talent, supporting Emiratization goals and enhancing workforce diversity," he added.

Effective January 1, 2026, the UAE's Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) announced an increase in the minimum wage for Emiratis employed in the private sector from Dh5,000 to Dh6,000 per month.

Dr Trefor Murphy, founder and CEO of Cooper Fitch, said that salaries, even at graduate levels, for UAE nationals are already well above Dh6,000 levels, with an average Dh10,000-Dh,12000 per month. This adjustment is to protect the lower-paid areas,” he told the newspaper.

The government has been pushing for increased participation of the UAE citizens in the private sector to accommodate the growing number of young citizens.

Emiratis want hybrid jobs

Vineet Mehra, head of sales at Adecco, said that as the UAE talent market evolves, there is a clear shift in priorities among Emirati professionals.

"Competitive salaries, hybrid work models, and meaningful career progression are no longer optional; they're essential. This signals a deeper truth that today's workforce seeks both purpose and pay,” he said.

“For organisations aiming to meet Emiratisation goals, salary standardization and flexible work structures are now critical levers. Firms that embrace enriched role design combining fair compensation with opportunities for skills development and impact will be best positioned to attract and retain top Emirati talent,” Mehta told Khaleej Times.

“Recently, we supported a leading technology client in the UAE by onboarding Emirati professionals into hybrid tech roles designed around flexibility, growth, and career impact, and not just pay. This approach reflects what the market demands and what future-ready organizations must deliver in the region,” added Mehra.

Prefering MNCs, established local firms

Dr Trefor Murphy, founder and CEO of Cooper Fitch, said Emiratis are primarily attracted to either larger multinational organizations, brands, or well-established local businesses.“Their primary focus is to work for organizations with highly developed learning and development opportunities and clear career progression opportunities. This is cross-sectoral.”

Vijay Gandhi said Emiratis with graduate degrees typically seek roles aligned with their academic qualifications, such as positions in accounting, finance, engineering, and other specialized fields.“Conversely, those with a high school diploma tend to be more flexible, opting for roles that offer opportunities to learn and develop skills for future career growth,” he said, adding that the UAE nationals are upskilling themselves to enter the workforce."