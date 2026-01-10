US Urges Americans To Leave Venezuela 'Immediately' Due To Risk

The US State Department on Saturday urged Americans in Venezuela to leave the country "immediately", citing risks from armed militias searching vehicles for US citizens at roadblocks.

"The security situation in Venezuela remains fluid," the department said in a security alert, one week after the country's leader, Nicolas Maduro, was captured by US forces in a lightning raid.

Recommended For You Dubai runner attempts world record with 2,100km run for rescue dogs

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.



"As international flights have resumed, US citizens in Venezuela should leave the country immediately," it said, warning of armed militias called colectivos searching cars for Americans or evidence of US support.

For the "colectivos", armed loyalists of the leftist leadership, the US raid that ousted Nicolas Maduro as their president was the most dramatic challenge yet.