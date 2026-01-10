Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Morocco's King Requires Rest For Lower Back Pain: State News Agency

Morocco's King Requires Rest For Lower Back Pain: State News Agency


Morocco's King Mohammed VI will require rest for lower back pain caused by muscle tension, the state news agency said on Saturday, citing his personal doctor.

The agency said the condition was not severe but would require "appropriate medical treatment and a period of functional rest" for the 62-year-old monarch.

