Morocco's King Requires Rest For Lower Back Pain: State News Agency
Morocco's King Mohammed VI will require rest for lower back pain caused by muscle tension, the state news agency said on Saturday, citing his personal doctor.
The agency said the condition was not severe but would require "appropriate medical treatment and a period of functional rest" for the 62-year-old monarch.Recommended For You Dubai runner attempts world record with 2,100km run for rescue dogs
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Swisxfunded Officially Launches Worldwide - Instant Funding Up To $50,000 Now Available For Global Traders
CommentsNo comment