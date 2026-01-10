UAE Classrooms Get New Subject Shaping Every Grade: AI

As students across the UAE classrooms log into lessons after the long winter break, they are stepping into a national shift that goes far beyond new software or smart devices.

With Artificial Intelligence (AI) now formally embedded into the national curriculu from kindergarten to Grade 12, the UAE has marked the moment symbolically too, through a commemorative stamp issued by Emirates Post.

The stamp celebrates what educators describe as a defining milestone in the country's education journey: the institutional integration of AI as a subject, beginning in the 2025–2026 academic year. It reflects the UAE's wider push to prepare students not just to use technology, but to live, think and work responsibly in a world shaped by algorithms.

At the classroom level, school leaders say the change has already begun to reshape conversations-from efficiency-driven use of technology to deeper questions around ethics, creativity and human judgment.

How is AI changing classroom conversations?

Jamie Efford, Elementary Principal at Dubai Schools Al Khawaneej, highlights that the formal introduction of AI has pushed schools to look beyond tools and towards understanding impact.

“The formal introduction of AI into the national curriculum has helped move conversations in schools beyond seeing AI simply as a tool to be more efficient, towards understanding it as a concept that will increasingly shape students' everyday lives and future careers.

In classrooms, this has meant a greater focus on helping students understand how AI works at an age-appropriate level, alongside discussions about ethics, bias, creativity, and responsible use.”

He explained that teachers are encouraging students to think critically about AI, not just what it can do, but when and why it should be used.

“In terms of educator readiness, I believe it is fair to say that most schools are on a learning journey alongside their students. While many teachers are already confident users of technology, teaching AI concepts has required targeted professional development and a mindset shift.

The emphasis has been on building confidence, not expertise overnight, helping teachers ask the right questions, model curiosity, and integrate AI thoughtfully rather than replacing effective teaching practice. Ethical considerations, digital citizenship, and safeguarding have been key strands of this work from a leadership perspective.

Students, including younger learners, have generally responded with enthusiasm and curiosity. They are quick to ask insightful questions about how AI 'thinks', whether it can be trusted, and how it compares to human intelligence.

Learning AI early

At Nord Anglia International School Dubai, AI is not treated as a standalone subject, but as part of a broader idea of digital fluency that evolves with age.

Bobby Johal, Digital Learning and Teaching Lead and Head of Primary Computing, emphasised that the goal is to demystify AI early while keeping learning human-centred.

“We do this by embedding AI as part of digital fluency, not as a standalone topic. We start early, helping pupils understand AI through real-world examples that they already recognise, before gradually exploring how AI works, its limitations and its impact.

Lessons emphasise questioning, ethics and human decision-making alongside technical understanding. We use age-appropriate tools to enhance creativity, problem-solving and reflection, not replace thinking.”

Teachers model responsible AI use and explicitly teach children how to evaluate information, bias and reliability.

“Most importantly, AI learning is woven across subjects, ensuring pupils see it as something that shapes everyday life, learning and future careers – not just technology.

We've invested in structured CPD that develops digital fluency, ethical awareness and safe classroom use of AI, alongside clear guidance on safeguarding and age-appropriate practice. Teachers are encouraged to see AI as something to explore with students, rather than something they must fully master first.

Both Key Stage 1 and 2 pupils at NAS Dubai respond to AI with curiosity and enthusiasm, but in different ways. In KS1, AI is introduced through simple, relatable examples and unplugged activities, helping children understand that technology can 'learn' and make suggestions without increasing screentime. The focus is on talk, play and exploration.

In KS2, pupils begin to ask deeper questions about how AI works, fairness, accuracy and trust, linking learning to real-world applications and future careers.”

Reassuring parents

For many parents, enthusiasm is matched by concern - about screen time, academic integrity and whether AI could erode core human abilities. School groups say these conversations are shaping policy as much as pedagogy.

Punit MK Vasu, CEO of The Indian High Group of Schools, emphasises that AI education must be anchored in human judgment, not replaced by machines.

“AI may help as a tool. Critical thinking is man's exclusive terrain and can never be ceded to another, much less a machine. Parents are correct in raising recurring questions around screen time, academic integrity and whether AI will dilute or enhance their learners' creativity and human skills.”

He pointed out that the school is responding with clearer policies, limits on use and reassurance that AI is meant to complement and not replace human skills like imagination, communication and problem-solving.

He added,“Given the rapid advancements in the use of AI, we recognise that it is even more critical that we work together with parents in equipping learners to navigate a world where algorithms influence healthcare, jobs, media, politics and daily choices.

This requires teachers and parents as guides to help mentor students make informed and discerning choices.

AI education is much less about learning tools and more about preparing learners to live and work in an AI-shaped world with educators and parents guiding and mentoring the balance between the ethical use of technology to further enhance human creativity and not just create one-sided dependence or aversion.”