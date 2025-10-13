Allu Arjun, Salman Khan To Prabhas: Top 10 Highest-Paid Indian Actors In 2025

South Indian cinema's rise challenges Bollywood as India's top-paid actors now include stars like Allu Arjun and Prabhas. Here's a look at the top 10 highest-paid Indian actors in 2025 with their impressive net worths.

India's film industry is witnessing a dynamic shift as South Indian cinema rises alongside Bollywood, producing some of the highest-paid stars today. Here's a look at the top 10 highest-paid Indian actors based on their earnings and net worth.

Allu Arjun leads the pack with a net worth of Rs 350 crore. Known for his blockbuster Pushpa films, he commands fees up to Rs 300 crore, making him the highest-paid actor in India, admired for his pan-India appeal.

Tamil superstar Joseph Vijay, or Thalapathy Vijay, has a net worth of Rs 474 crore. His fees range between Rs 130 crore to Rs 275 crore, with hits like Leo confirming his status as a top South Indian star.

Shah Rukh Khan, the“King of Bollywood,” boasts an impressive net worth of Rs 6,300 crore. Despite ups and downs, his recent films Jawan and Pathaan each grossed over Rs 2,000 crore worldwide, maintaining his dominance.

Rajinikanth, South Indian cinema's iconic superstar, charges between Rs 125 crore and Rs 270 crore per film. His legendary status draws massive audiences, with recent projects like Vettaiyan solidifying his immense popularity.

Aamir Khan, celebrated for his perfectionism, holds a net worth of Rs 1,862 crore. He commands fees up to Rs 275 crore and is eagerly awaited in his upcoming film, Sitaare Zameen Par, despite past box office misses.

Pan-India sensation Prabhas has an estimated net worth of Rs 241 crore. Known for Baahubali's success, he charges Rs 100 crore to Rs 200 crore per film, with his popularity skyrocketing over recent years.

Ajith Kumar, a consistent South Indian box office draw, boasts a net worth of Rs 196 crore. His fees range from Rs 105 crore to Rs 165 crore, thanks to a loyal fanbase and numerous hit films.

Salman Khan, one of Bollywood's biggest stars, has a net worth of Rs 2,900 crore. Charging Rs 100 crore to Rs 150 crore per film, his recent Tiger 3 became a global blockbuster, continuing his box office reign.

Kamal Haasan, a versatile veteran actor, commands fees between Rs 100 crore and Rs 150 crore. With a net worth of Rs 150 crore, his career spans more than two centuries of films in multiple Indian languages.

Akshay Kumar, known for his action and socially conscious roles, has a net worth of Rs 2,500 crore. Charging Rs 60 crore to Rs 145 crore per film, he remains a consistent box office favorite across genres.