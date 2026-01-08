403
Hundreds of flights get canceled throughout Europe due to snowfall
(MENAFN) Severe winter weather has caused widespread cancellations and delays at numerous airports across Europe, as snow and strong winds continue to impact air travel.
Based on tracking data compiled from Flightradar24, Amsterdam’s Schiphol Airport has been hit hardest. As of 3:15 pm (1415 GMT), 60% of departing flights (349 flights) were canceled, while 20% (114 flights) were delayed. Arrival flights were similarly disrupted, with 58% (336 flights) canceled and 13% (77 flights) delayed, totaling 685 canceled flights at Schiphol alone.
Other major European hubs have also experienced significant disruption. At Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport, 72 departures were canceled, over 300 delayed, and arrivals saw 73 cancellations and 200 delays. London Heathrow reported 22 canceled departures, 23 canceled arrivals, and delays affecting 237 departures and 63 arrivals. Brussels Airport recorded 39 flight cancellations, including 22 departures and 17 arrivals, along with 155 delayed flights.
Further cancellations occurred at Zurich (23 flights), Munich (16), Madrid Barajas (26), and Frankfurt (13), with hundreds more flights across the continent experiencing delays.
Airports warned that additional delays were likely throughout the day due to ongoing de-icing procedures and snow and ice removal from runways and taxiways. Travelers were advised to check flight statuses carefully and to allow extra time for airport arrivals.
