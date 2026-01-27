DINK Couple Says Going Childless Is 'Oddly Peaceful': Social Media Reacts, 'Vacation Every 3 Months Without Guilt'

MENAFN - Live Mint) A Reddit user shared their experience of being a DINK (dual income, no children) couple. They find it“oddly peaceful”.

According to them, the choice is intentional, not anti-children. What stands out to them is how calm and positive this lifestyle feels, especially when most people are expected to follow a fixed life path.

They highlight several benefits they have not fully realised earlier. These include financial comfort without guilt, freedom to take career or relocation risks, more time for health and relationships and making decisions by choice rather than pressure.

“Less constant anxiety about 'doing everything right', they added.

The reactions from others, however, have been mixed. Instead of open criticism, they often hear comments like“you will change your mind” or questions about loneliness and old-age care.

The Reddit user admits that they do not have all the answers. But, they feel content for now.

“Curious to hear from other DINKs in India. What's been unexpectedly good or hard? People who considered it but didn't choose it. Why? Parents who don't see DINKs as selfish. What's your take?” the user asked.

“Not here to convince anyone. Just sharing an experience that doesn't get talked about honestly enough,” the user added.

One user replied,“Being intentional scares people more than being childfree. Peace is underrated, especially in Indian households. DINK isn't anti-family, it's just a different family model.”

“My wife and I are DINKs, not because we don't like kids, I personally would like to be a father one day, but it's not the right time for us. We are both in our early 30s, and I am already financially taking care of my parents, who are dependent on me, which is around 50% of my monthly salary.”

“Thanks to my wife, we are able to save up for things and go on a vacation every 3 months without guilt,” the user added.

“I know of a DINK couple. They are happy and peaceful and able to do lot of things which I am unable. The responsibility of kids is a mental stress for sure and restricts your life in many ways,” came from another.

Another Reddit user replied,“We were a DINK. My wife convinced me otherwise a few years after marriage, and now we have a small baby. I love her to bits, and my world and decisions revolve around her.”

Meanwhile, one user quipped,“0INK is surreal... zero (0) income and no kids.”

Celebrity DINK couples in India

Several celebrity couples in India have openly spoken about choosing a DINK lifestyle.

Vidya Balan and Siddharth Roy Kapur have often addressed social pressure around parenthood. Vidya has clearly said that she prefers to focus on her career, personal happiness and mental peace.

“We just have one lifetime to be what we want to be. But, in being everyone else, we forget about ourselves,” she told Humans of Bombay.

John Abraham and Priya Runchal, married since 2014, are not focused on parenthood. John has said they are not in a hurry to start a family. Priya is an investment banker.

Actor Gaurav Khanna and his wife, Akanksha Chamola, have been married since 2016. They openly identify as DINK. Gaurav shared on Bigg Boss 19 that, while he likes children, he fully respects Akanksha's choice.