Neha Dhupia Shares Picture With Novak Djokovic After 'Historic' Night Of Tennis

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Feb 2 (IANS) Actress Neha Dhupia shared a memorable moment from a night she called historic, posting a picture with tennis great Novak Djokovic after witnessing an electrifying clash on court.

The actress took to Instagram to share a series of pictures, featuring moments with Novak Djokovic, glimpses from the high-voltage match, and candid snapshots of her enjoying the evening with her husband, Angad Bedi, in the stands.

Sharing her exhilaration, Neha said the experience was“too much for one night,” adding that the tennis fan in her was“crying with joy.”

She wrote in the caption section:“Too much for one night!!!! The tennisfan in me is crying with joy!!!! What a feeling, what an arena... We witnessed history being made tonight... @carlitosalcarazz you were unstoppable... and @djokernole you always have been!!!!”

On the work front, she was recently seen in the series 'Single Papa' on Netflix. The show also stars Manoj Pahwa, Kunal Kemmu, Dayanand Shetty, Prajakta Koli, Neha Dhupia, and Ayesha Raza Mishra.

The series follows Gaurav Gehlot, a lovable man-child whose emotional age can best be described as“work in progress.”

His sudden decision to adopt a baby right after his divorce leaves his family so shocked that they briefly consider rebooting him. What follows is unprecedented kalesh as the Gehlots scramble to understand how a man who still misplaces his socks plans to raise a whole human.

The show has been renewed for a second season.

She was also seen in the show The Perfect Family. The series highlights the mental health stigma prevailing in almost every Indian household. The show has been lauded for its sensitive storytelling and powerful performances.

The Perfect Family, along with Gulshan Devaiah, also stars Seema Pahwa, Manoj Pahwa, Neha Dhupia, and Girija Oak and has been produced by Pankaj Tripathi and Ajay Rai and directed by Sachin Pathak.