Pakistan Embassy, PISQ Launch Drive To Plant 1,000 Native Trees

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Embassy of Pakistan, in collaboration with the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change (MECC), has launched a Planting 1,000 Native Seedlings Initiative with the active participation of students and staff of Pakistan International School Qatar (PISQ).

The initiative was presented as a symbolic and heartfelt gift from Pakistan to Qatar, reflecting deep mutual respect and shared commitment to environmental stewardship.

The initiative was held in the presence of Ambassador of Pakistan to Qatar H E Muhammad Amer, and Deputy Head of Mission at the Embassy of Pakistan, Atiya Iqbal.

The event was also attended by PISQ Principal Ch. Muhammad Afzal, along with members of the Board of Governors of PISQ, whose continued guidance and support remain instrumental in shaping student-led initiatives of national and global relevance.

More than 200 students and teachers enthusiastically participated in the plantation drive, planting native seedlings.

The initiative aimed not only to promote environmental awareness among young learners but also to contribute meaningfully to Qatar National Vision 2030, particularly its environmental development pillar.

Special appreciation was extended to MECC for its unwavering support, expert guidance, and close collaboration throughout the initiative.

Addressing the gathering, dignitaries commended the initiative as a shining example of how educational institutions can serve as active partners in national sustainability goals.

The Embassy of Pakistan reaffirmed Pakistan's strong solidarity with Qatar and its steadfast support for Qatar's environmental vision, emphasising that such collaborative initiatives strengthen bilateral ties while nurturing globally responsible future generations.