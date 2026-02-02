403
Sudan Reinstates Khartoum Flights After Two-Year Suspension
(MENAFN) Sudan reinstated domestic passenger service to Khartoum International Airport on Sunday for the first time since armed conflict erupted with the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces in April 2023, as a Sudan Airways plane touched down from Port Sudan, state media confirmed.
The Sudan Airways flight transporting civilian passengers arrived at Khartoum airport following nearly two years of operational suspension triggered by hostilities between the Sudanese army and the RSF, a state news agency reported.
The resumption demonstrates Sudan Airways' dedication to its "national role" in sustaining air transport infrastructure, reconnecting Sudanese urban centers and alleviating travel burdens citizens have endured since warfare commenced, the news agency stated.
The news agency characterized the development as a "significant milestone" marking progress toward phased restoration of flight operations to Khartoum airport and evidence of an emerging recovery period with relative stability as normal activity gradually returns to the capital.
In October 2025, Sudan's Civil Aviation Authority revealed intentions to reactivate the airport, though the facility subsequently became the target of repeated drone strikes. The Sudanese army reported at that juncture it had successfully intercepted unmanned aerial vehicles deployed by the RSF toward the airport.
The shutdown of Khartoum International Airport, Sudan's primary aviation gateway, created widespread disruption to air transportation across the nation given its strategic positioning and substantial operational capacity.
