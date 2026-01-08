Arab Centre Announces Results Of AOI Regional Survey Conducted In '25

MENAFN - Gulf Times) A region-wide survey of over 40,000 people across 15 Arab countries found broad optimism about political direction and overwhelming support for democracy, even as economic hardship remains widespread, according to the Arab Opinion Index (AOI) 2025 results announced Tuesday in Doha by the Arab Centre for Research and Policy Studies.

The AOI 2025 results was announced by Arab Centre executive director Dr Mohammad al-Masri, researcher Dr Laila Omar, data analyst and field work team head Abdulhafidh Hassine at a press conference. The survey was conducted in Mauritania, Morocco, Algeria, Tunisia, Libya, Egypt, Sudan, Palestine, Lebanon, Jordan, Iraq, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, and Qatar, in addition to Syria, where the Arab Centre carried out its first survey of this kind since the fall of Bashar al-Assad's regime. The AOI aims to identify trends in Arab public opinion on a range of political, economic, and social issues, and has been conducted regularly by the Arab Centre since 2011.

The survey consisted of face-to-face interviews with a sample of 40,130 respondents representative of their respective countries, with a margin of error of ±2–3% across all countries. It was conducted between October 2024 and August 2025.

This ninth edition of the AOI constitutes the largest public opinion survey ever undertaken in the Arab region, in terms of sample size, scope of topics, and number of countries covered. A total of 1,000 researchers participated in its implementation, which required more than 413,000 hours of work and more than 1,000,000 kms travelled by field researchers. The continuity of this large-scale survey, together with its diverse themes, has made the AOI a critical data source for Arab and international research institutions, scholars, and experts.

The results are presented both by individual country and as an overall regional average for the Arab world. The findings are presented both at the national level and as an overall regional average for the Arab world. For comparative analysis, the surveyed countries are grouped by geographic subregions: the Maghreb (Mauritania, Morocco, Algeria, Tunisia, and Libya), the Nile Valley (Egypt and Sudan), the Mashreq (Palestine, Lebanon, Jordan, Iraq, and Syria), and the Gulf (Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, and Qatar).

The results of the survey concerning living conditions reveal a general sense of optimism among Arab citizens about the direction their countries are heading; overall, 57% of respondents said things in their countries are headed in the right direction, while 37% felt they are headed in the wrong direction. Those who said things are going in the wrong direction cited several reasons: 40% attributed it to economic factors, 14% cited poor and unstable political conditions, such as political turmoil and the failure of the political system, 9% cited poor state management and policy, and 7% pointed to a general lack of stability.

Meanwhile, of the respondents who answered that that their countries are headed in the right direction, 83% provided reasons: 19% stated that the conditions in the country had improved, 15% noted the security and safety in their countries, 13% attributed their answer to good governance, 7% to an improvement in the economic situation, 5% to political stability, and another 5% to a sense of optimism about the future.

Some 55% of respondents reported that the political situation in their countries was generally good (very good/good), compared to 38% who reported it was bad (bad/very bad). Eighty-six percent of respondents in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries rated the political situation as good, compared to a lower rating in other parts of the region, particularly in the Mashreq, where the figure was 37%.

The AOI results reveal far from satisfactory economic conditions for Arab citizens; 41% reported that their family income covers only their basic needs, leaving no room for savings, while 28% stated that their families live in poverty, as their income does not cover their basic needs. Most of these families in need rely on aid and loans to meet their needs. Apart from respondents from the Gulf countries, the majority of citizens in Arab countries live hand to mouth or unable to meet basic needs.

On Arab Public Opinion and Democracy, the index results showed that 83% of citizens in the Arab region could provide a definition of democracy that emphasised guaranteeing political and civil liberties, the peaceful transfer of power, the separation of powers, and ensuring justice and equality. Public opinion is almost unanimous in support of democracy; 68% of respondents support the democratic system, compared to 20% who oppose it. Sixty-seven percent of respondents indicated that a pluralistic democratic system is the most suitable political system for their country.

