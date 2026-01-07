Egyptian, Omani Foreign Ministers Back Political Settlements In Yemen And Sudan

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Egyptian and Omani foreign ministers backed political settlements in Yemen and Sudan on Wednesday, while calling for the immediate lifting of the blockade on the Gaza Strip to allow for reconstruction.

In a meeting held in Cairo, Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty and Omani Foreign Minister Sayyid Badr bin Hamad bin Hamood Albusaidi reaffirmed their support for the Yemeni-Yemeni dialogue in Riyadh. The ministers stated that the talks aim to reach a consensual settlement regarding the issue of southern Yemen and a comprehensive political solution that preserves the country's sovereignty and unity.

Regarding the conflict in Sudan, the two sides emphasised the importance of supporting national institutions and halting all military escalation. They called for the protection of civilians and the facilitation of humanitarian aid through United Nations agencies and civil society organisations, supporting a political solution that ensures Sudanese sovereignty.

On the Palestinian issue, the ministers renewed their support for the right of the Palestinian people to an independent state based on the June 4, 1967, borders with East Jerusalem as its capital. They stressed the necessity of ending the blockade on the Gaza Strip, the West Bank, and Jerusalem to permit the entry of all relief materials and services, which they said would create the necessary conditions for the return of normal life.

The discussions also covered bilateral cooperation, with both ministers reviewing current work programmes and exploring new economic and investment partnerships. They noted that their political visions are aligned on maintaining regional security through the adherence to international law and peaceful conflict resolution.

Abdelatty and Albusaidi expressed their commitment to continued coordination and consultation, stating that the historical ties between Egypt and Oman serve as a foundation for regional stability in line with the directives of their respective leaderships.