Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Russian Troops Shell Holy Spirit Cathedral In Kherson

2026-01-07 03:10:57
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported on Telegram by the Kherson Diocese of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate.

“On January 7, 2026, on the day of Christmas, Russian troops shelled the Holy Spirit Cathedral in Kherson,” the message says.

It is noted that as a result of the shelling, one of the shells hit the main dome of the cathedral, and one fell on the territory of the temple. There were no casualties.

Read also: Some areas in Kherson without power due to Russian shelling

As reported by Ukrinform, on January 5, in the Kherson region, the rector of the Pokrovsky Church in the village of Orlove, Archpriest Heorhiy Horbenko, was killed as a result of a Russian drone strike.

UkrinForm

