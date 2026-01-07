403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Axioaero Group Acquires Airway Aerospace LLC
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- AxioAero Group (“AxioAero”), a newly formed aerospace and aviation-focused holding company, announced today the acquisition of Airway Aerospace LLC (“Airway” or the“Company”), a Florida-based FAA, EASA, and CAA UK-certified repair station. Airway represents AxioAero's second acquisition, joining Aviation Concepts, LLC acquired in January 2024. The acquisition marks AxioAero Group's commitment to building a portfolio of agile, customer-centric businesses serving critical segments of the aerospace aftermarket.
Airway, founded in 2013, provides maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) services focused on accessories, airframe, and powerplant repairs across commercial, cargo, and defense aviation markets. With FAA, EASA, and CAA UK repair station certifications, RS-DER repair authority, and Owner-Produced Parts capabilities, the Company offers in-demand component repairs specializing in hydraulics, pneumatics, fuel systems, flight controls, thrust reversers, nacelles, and fixed-wing structures. The Company serves a diverse range of aircraft platforms including narrow-body (Boeing 737, Airbus A320 family), wide-body (Boeing 747/767, Airbus A300/A330), and Boeing 707 military variants. Operating from its two facilities in Doral, Florida, Airway has built long-standing customer relationships by offering fast, adaptable solutions and technical experience.
Airway will continue to operate under its own name and current leadership. The acquisition by AxioAero supports Airway's ongoing growth while ensuring the Company retains its core identity, culture, and small-business agility.
Joe Ferrer, owner of Airway, said,“For more than a decade, we've taken pride in building Airway into a trusted repair partner known for reliability, responsiveness, and a commitment to quality. Our success is driven by the dedication of our team and the strong relationships we've built with customers over the years. We view AxioAero Group as the ideal partner to support our continued growth while maintaining the standards and values that define Airway.”
Matt Haugk, CEO of AxioAero Group, said,“The acquisition of Airway Aerospace marks an important step in AxioAero's strategy to build a differentiated platform in the aerospace aftermarket. Airway's strong technical expertise, reputation for quality, and customer-focused approach align perfectly with our vision of building a differentiated aerospace platform. Together, we will continue to expand capabilities and deliver value to customers worldwide.”
ABOUT AXIOAERO GROUP:
AxioAero Group is a newly formed holding company focused on acquiring and supporting high-performing businesses across the aerospace and aviation services sector. With a long-term investment philosophy and operational support model, AxioAero Group partners with companies that deliver mission-critical products and services across the aviation supply chain. For more information, visit .
ABOUT AIRWAY AEROSPACE LLC:
Airway Aerospace LLC is an FAA, EASA, and CAA UK-certified repair station based in Doral, Florida. Since 2013, the family-owned company has specialized in accessory, airframe, and powerplant repairs, serving commercial and defense aviation customers with flexible, customer-focused solutions.
ABOUT AVIATION CONCEPTS, LLC:
Aviation Concepts, LLC is an aftermarket aviation parts supplier and repair management company headquartered in Sunrise, Florida. Serving commercial, regional, and corporate aviation sectors, the company delivers high-quality components, surplus solutions, and responsive customer service to support a wide range of aircraft platforms.
Airway, founded in 2013, provides maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) services focused on accessories, airframe, and powerplant repairs across commercial, cargo, and defense aviation markets. With FAA, EASA, and CAA UK repair station certifications, RS-DER repair authority, and Owner-Produced Parts capabilities, the Company offers in-demand component repairs specializing in hydraulics, pneumatics, fuel systems, flight controls, thrust reversers, nacelles, and fixed-wing structures. The Company serves a diverse range of aircraft platforms including narrow-body (Boeing 737, Airbus A320 family), wide-body (Boeing 747/767, Airbus A300/A330), and Boeing 707 military variants. Operating from its two facilities in Doral, Florida, Airway has built long-standing customer relationships by offering fast, adaptable solutions and technical experience.
Airway will continue to operate under its own name and current leadership. The acquisition by AxioAero supports Airway's ongoing growth while ensuring the Company retains its core identity, culture, and small-business agility.
Joe Ferrer, owner of Airway, said,“For more than a decade, we've taken pride in building Airway into a trusted repair partner known for reliability, responsiveness, and a commitment to quality. Our success is driven by the dedication of our team and the strong relationships we've built with customers over the years. We view AxioAero Group as the ideal partner to support our continued growth while maintaining the standards and values that define Airway.”
Matt Haugk, CEO of AxioAero Group, said,“The acquisition of Airway Aerospace marks an important step in AxioAero's strategy to build a differentiated platform in the aerospace aftermarket. Airway's strong technical expertise, reputation for quality, and customer-focused approach align perfectly with our vision of building a differentiated aerospace platform. Together, we will continue to expand capabilities and deliver value to customers worldwide.”
ABOUT AXIOAERO GROUP:
AxioAero Group is a newly formed holding company focused on acquiring and supporting high-performing businesses across the aerospace and aviation services sector. With a long-term investment philosophy and operational support model, AxioAero Group partners with companies that deliver mission-critical products and services across the aviation supply chain. For more information, visit .
ABOUT AIRWAY AEROSPACE LLC:
Airway Aerospace LLC is an FAA, EASA, and CAA UK-certified repair station based in Doral, Florida. Since 2013, the family-owned company has specialized in accessory, airframe, and powerplant repairs, serving commercial and defense aviation customers with flexible, customer-focused solutions.
ABOUT AVIATION CONCEPTS, LLC:
Aviation Concepts, LLC is an aftermarket aviation parts supplier and repair management company headquartered in Sunrise, Florida. Serving commercial, regional, and corporate aviation sectors, the company delivers high-quality components, surplus solutions, and responsive customer service to support a wide range of aircraft platforms.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment