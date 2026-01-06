Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Azerbaijan Partners With IEPF For Mine Clearance In Liberated Territories

Azerbaijan Partners With IEPF For Mine Clearance In Liberated Territories


2026-01-06 03:09:38
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 6. The Mine Action Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan (ANAMA) and the International Eurasia Press Fund (IEPF) have signed a new contract as part of the efforts to clear mines from Azerbaijan's liberated territories, Trend reports.

This initiative is part of a broader phase of extensive operations currently underway across the liberated territories.

As stipulated in the agreement, the services encompass the clearance of landmines, unexploded ordnance (UXO), explosive devices, and other remnants of explosives from areas previously under occupation, as well as from additional regions impacted by warfare and military activities.

In accordance with the terms of the contract, ANAMA has allocated more than 7 million manat ($4.1 million) to the foundation for the execution of the prescribed tasks.

MENAFN06012026000187011040ID1110564209



Trend News Agency

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search