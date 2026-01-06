Azerbaijan Partners With IEPF For Mine Clearance In Liberated Territories

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The Mine Action Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan (ANAMA) and the International Eurasia Press Fund (IEPF) have signed a new contract as part of the efforts to clear mines from Azerbaijan's liberated territories, Trend reports.

This initiative is part of a broader phase of extensive operations currently underway across the liberated territories.

As stipulated in the agreement, the services encompass the clearance of landmines, unexploded ordnance (UXO), explosive devices, and other remnants of explosives from areas previously under occupation, as well as from additional regions impacted by warfare and military activities.

In accordance with the terms of the contract, ANAMA has allocated more than 7 million manat ($4.1 million) to the foundation for the execution of the prescribed tasks.