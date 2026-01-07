4 WWE Stars Who Could Step Up Against CM Punk For The World Heavyweight Championship Soon

CM Punk's reign as World Heavyweight Champion has already attracted attention from several top names. With betrayals, faction drama, and unfinished rivalries shaping WWE, here are four challengers who could be booked against Punk in the coming weeks.

Before Survivor Series: WarGames, Logan Paul turned on CM Punk after teasing an alliance. The Maverick has since joined The Vision as a full‐time member. Their rivalry dates back to last year, when Logan eliminated Punk from the 2025 Royal Rumble and Punk later pinned him inside the Elimination Chamber. With Bron Breakker failing to capture the championship, Logan could now push himself into contention against Punk.

Bronson Reed has been on a strong streak as part of The Vision. He defeated Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel: Perth and sidelined LA Knight last month. Following Breakker's loss, Reed could stake his claim for the World Heavyweight Championship. He has already been challenging Punk at live events, and creative may decide to bring that battle to television.

Austin Theory revealed himself as a member of The Vision after assisting the faction in disguise. The former United States Champion has adopted a more serious persona, something Paul Heyman has endorsed. Heyman welcomed Theory into the group, though other members expressed doubts. With Heyman's backing, Theory could be pushed toward a challenge against Punk. Such a move might create tension with Bronson Reed, who has been waiting for his opportunity.

Gunther has become one of WWE's most despised figures after forcing John Cena to tap out in his final match. The Ring General has continued to boast about the achievement. He previously lost the World Heavyweight Championship to Punk at SummerSlam 2025 and has yet to receive a rematch. If Gunther defeats AJ Styles on RAW next week, he could be positioned to challenge Punk once again.